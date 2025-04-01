News 9

Key issues of court's decision

입력 2025.04.01 (23:55)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Now, let's summarize the key issues of the impeachment trial.

It seems that the judgment on whether the declaration of emergency martial law was lawful and whether there were orders to suppress the National Assembly will determine the decision to uphold or dismiss the motion.

Reporter Kim Young-hoon has the details.

[Report]

The core issues of the impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol can be categorized into three main points.

The first is whether the lawful requirements and procedures were followed in the declaration of emergency martial law.

President Yoon claimed that he exercised legitimate authority and that there was no harm caused.

The National Assembly's prosecution team countered that the conditions for martial law were not met and that the procedures of the Cabinet meeting were not followed.

[Yoon Suk Yeol, President/Feb. 25/11th trial session: "Between a two and a half hour emergency martial law and the major opposition party's two and a half years of continuous impeachments and legislative budget excesses, which has paralyzed and infringed upon the powers of the other?"]

[Jung Chung-rae, National Assembly Impeachment Prosecutor/Feb. 25/11th trial session: "With guns and swords, he attempted to violate the Constitution and the heart of democracy, the National Assembly. It is the defendant Yoon Suk Yeol here at this impeachment trial."]

The constitutionality and legality of decree No. 1, which contains expressions such as 'prohibition of National Assembly activities' and 'punishment of medical personnel,' will also be judged by the justices.

There is another major point of argument.

The question is whether President Yoon issued orders to remove lawmakers from the National Assembly or to arrest key politicians.

The deployment of military forces to the National Election Commission, which is an independent agency under the Constitution, is also a key issue that needs to be determined for its constitutionality and legality.

President Yoon's side argued that it was to verify allegations of election fraud, while the National Assembly's prosecution team rebutted that if it was for inspection purposes, there would be no reason to deploy troops while ignoring the principle of warrants.

This is KBS News, Kim Young-hoon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Key issues of court's decision
    • 입력 2025-04-01 23:55:30
    News 9
[Anchor]

Now, let's summarize the key issues of the impeachment trial.

It seems that the judgment on whether the declaration of emergency martial law was lawful and whether there were orders to suppress the National Assembly will determine the decision to uphold or dismiss the motion.

Reporter Kim Young-hoon has the details.

[Report]

The core issues of the impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol can be categorized into three main points.

The first is whether the lawful requirements and procedures were followed in the declaration of emergency martial law.

President Yoon claimed that he exercised legitimate authority and that there was no harm caused.

The National Assembly's prosecution team countered that the conditions for martial law were not met and that the procedures of the Cabinet meeting were not followed.

[Yoon Suk Yeol, President/Feb. 25/11th trial session: "Between a two and a half hour emergency martial law and the major opposition party's two and a half years of continuous impeachments and legislative budget excesses, which has paralyzed and infringed upon the powers of the other?"]

[Jung Chung-rae, National Assembly Impeachment Prosecutor/Feb. 25/11th trial session: "With guns and swords, he attempted to violate the Constitution and the heart of democracy, the National Assembly. It is the defendant Yoon Suk Yeol here at this impeachment trial."]

The constitutionality and legality of decree No. 1, which contains expressions such as 'prohibition of National Assembly activities' and 'punishment of medical personnel,' will also be judged by the justices.

There is another major point of argument.

The question is whether President Yoon issued orders to remove lawmakers from the National Assembly or to arrest key politicians.

The deployment of military forces to the National Election Commission, which is an independent agency under the Constitution, is also a key issue that needs to be determined for its constitutionality and legality.

President Yoon's side argued that it was to verify allegations of election fraud, while the National Assembly's prosecution team rebutted that if it was for inspection purposes, there would be no reason to deploy troops while ignoring the principle of warrants.

This is KBS News, Kim Young-hoon.
김영훈
김영훈 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령 탄핵심판 4일 11시 선고…생중계 허용

윤 대통령 탄핵심판 4일 11시 선고…생중계 허용
선고 절차는?…과거엔 20여 분 만에 결론

선고 절차는?…과거엔 20여 분 만에 결론
헌재 결정 가를 주요 쟁점은?

헌재 결정 가를 주요 쟁점은?
산불에 무너진 터전, 철거도 <br>하세월…“경로당서 2개월”

산불에 무너진 터전, 철거도 하세월…“경로당서 2개월”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.