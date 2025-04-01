Key issues of court's decision

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Now, let's summarize the key issues of the impeachment trial.



It seems that the judgment on whether the declaration of emergency martial law was lawful and whether there were orders to suppress the National Assembly will determine the decision to uphold or dismiss the motion.



Reporter Kim Young-hoon has the details.



[Report]



The core issues of the impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol can be categorized into three main points.



The first is whether the lawful requirements and procedures were followed in the declaration of emergency martial law.



President Yoon claimed that he exercised legitimate authority and that there was no harm caused.



The National Assembly's prosecution team countered that the conditions for martial law were not met and that the procedures of the Cabinet meeting were not followed.



[Yoon Suk Yeol, President/Feb. 25/11th trial session: "Between a two and a half hour emergency martial law and the major opposition party's two and a half years of continuous impeachments and legislative budget excesses, which has paralyzed and infringed upon the powers of the other?"]



[Jung Chung-rae, National Assembly Impeachment Prosecutor/Feb. 25/11th trial session: "With guns and swords, he attempted to violate the Constitution and the heart of democracy, the National Assembly. It is the defendant Yoon Suk Yeol here at this impeachment trial."]



The constitutionality and legality of decree No. 1, which contains expressions such as 'prohibition of National Assembly activities' and 'punishment of medical personnel,' will also be judged by the justices.



There is another major point of argument.



The question is whether President Yoon issued orders to remove lawmakers from the National Assembly or to arrest key politicians.



The deployment of military forces to the National Election Commission, which is an independent agency under the Constitution, is also a key issue that needs to be determined for its constitutionality and legality.



President Yoon's side argued that it was to verify allegations of election fraud, while the National Assembly's prosecution team rebutted that if it was for inspection purposes, there would be no reason to deploy troops while ignoring the principle of warrants.



This is KBS News, Kim Young-hoon.



