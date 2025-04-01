Possible outcomes of impeachment

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Constitutional Court can make three types of decisions: approve, dismiss, and reject.



Reporter Kim Tae-hoon has examined the possible scenarios that can arise with eight justices.



[Report]



The Constitutional Court is originally composed of nine justices, but currently, there are eight.



Whether there are nine or eight, the quorum required for an 'approve' decision in an impeachment trial is the same: six justices.



In other words, if there are six or more justices in favor of approval, President Yoon will be removed from office.



Conversely, if there are five or fewer, President Yoon will immediately return to work.



If the quorum for the approval decision is not met, the final decision of the Constitutional Court will be either dismissal or rejection.



First, if the approval opinions and the remaining opinions are divided 5:3, the final conclusion will be dismissal.



The opinions of the remaining three justices, whether they are dismissal or rejection, are irrelevant.



[Bang Seung-joo/Professor at Hanyang University Law School: "If there are three rejections and five approvals, it will simply be dismissed. Let's assume one person is a dismissal and two are rejections. In that case, ultimately, the entire decision will be dismissed according to one person's opinion."]



On the other hand, if four or more justices express a 'rejection' opinion, the final decision of the Constitutional Court will be rejection.



If a rejection decision is made, there will be no judgment on the issues at hand.



The remaining four justices can only leave a minority opinion.



If a dismissal or rejection decision is made, President Yoon will return to his duties.



This is KBS News, Kim Tae-hoon.



