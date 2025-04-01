“Vacuum” security operations

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



With the ruling date set, the police have begun the previously announced vacuum operations around the Constitutional Court.



Let's go to the scene.



Reporter Choo Jae-hoon! Are they already controlling the area in front of the Constitutional Court starting today (Apr. 1)?



[Reporter]



Yes, what you see behind me is the main entrance of the Constitutional Court.



Barricades and police officers have been deployed.



If you look around, you can see that there is a dense vehicle wall set up.



Access for outsiders is restricted within a 100-meter radius of the Constitutional Court, and the area is quiet.



Designating the area around the Constitutional Court as a restricted zone for outsiders, t his so-called 'vacuum' operation is being conducted to prevent any unforeseen incidents on the day of the ruling .



The police have built a dense vehicle wall surrounding the Constitutional Court and are controlling vehicle and pedestrian traffic in the area.



Bukchon-ro, which passes in front of the Constitutional Court from the Anguk Station intersection, is blocked, and all exits from 2 to 5 at Anguk Station on Line 3 are closed.



Gatherings, protests, or press conferences cannot be held inside the police-controlled area.



Starting from midnight on the day of the ruling, April 4, the highest level of emergency response, known as 'Gapho Emergency', will be implemented by the police.



[Anchor]



It seems that the pro and anti-impeachment rallies have intensified; how are they being held?



[Reporter]



Yes, with the announcement of the ruling date today, the atmosphere of rallies on both sides is becoming more heated.



A "candlelight cultural festival" calling for the impeachment of President Yoon has started at the Songhyeon Green Plaza near the Constitutional Court from 7 PM today.



Just earlier, a 24-hour overnight rally began at 9 PM, which will continue until 9 PM tomorrow (Apr. 2).



This afternoon near Anguk Station, supporters of President Yoon gathered, waving the national flag and shouting against the impeachment.



The 'Presidential Public Defender Team' supporting President Yoon has been staging a tent protest in front of the Constitutional Court, but they announced that they would maintain their position until tonight and then dismantle the protest site.



This has been KBS News Choo Jae-hoon in front of the Seoul Constitutional Court.



