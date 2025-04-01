News 9

PPP to accept court's verdict

입력 2025.04.01 (23:55)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The People Power Party also welcomed the announcement of the ruling date.

They stated that they hope for a fair decision and that they will accept the verdict.

The People Power Party is also on emergency standby, hoping for a dismissal or rejection.

Next, we have reporter Lee Yoon-woo.

[Report]

The People Power Party immediately expressed their welcoming stance.

They believe that the Constitutional Court's ruling would resolve the instability caused by the opposition's unconstitutional offensive, such as the extension of the term of constitutional judges and the impeachment of cabinet members.

They urged for a fair ruling that aligns with common sense, justice, and the spirit of the Constitution.

[Kwon Young-se/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "We expect a very neutral and fair decision."]

They reiterated their intention to lead national unity and to accept any decision made by the Constitutional Court.

Regarding some movements of defiance from the opposition, they raised critical voices.

They questioned whether this is an admission of being an unconstitutional party and demanded an end to the people's trial.

[Kwon Seong-dong/Leader of the People Power Party: "(The Democratic Party) has pressured for a specific ruling and some have declared defiance even before the ruling has been announced. Please stop immediately."]

Members who have been continuing public opinion campaigns outside the National Assembly, such as relay protests in front of the Constitutional Court, expressed their anticipation.

[Yoon Sang-hyun/Member of the People Power Party: "There were so many illegal and unlawful acts during the impeachment trial of the president, so it should naturally be dismissed or rejected."]

The People Power Party requested acting Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to ensure enhanced security for the judges and maintain order and safety around the Constitutional Court, anticipating significant chaos on the day of the ruling.

They also instructed their members to be on emergency standby until the ruling day.

Regarding the announcement of the ruling date by the Constitutional Court, the presidential office stated, "We will calmly wait for the decision of the Constitutional Court."

KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • PPP to accept court's verdict
    • 입력 2025-04-01 23:55:30
    News 9
[Anchor]

The People Power Party also welcomed the announcement of the ruling date.

They stated that they hope for a fair decision and that they will accept the verdict.

The People Power Party is also on emergency standby, hoping for a dismissal or rejection.

Next, we have reporter Lee Yoon-woo.

[Report]

The People Power Party immediately expressed their welcoming stance.

They believe that the Constitutional Court's ruling would resolve the instability caused by the opposition's unconstitutional offensive, such as the extension of the term of constitutional judges and the impeachment of cabinet members.

They urged for a fair ruling that aligns with common sense, justice, and the spirit of the Constitution.

[Kwon Young-se/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "We expect a very neutral and fair decision."]

They reiterated their intention to lead national unity and to accept any decision made by the Constitutional Court.

Regarding some movements of defiance from the opposition, they raised critical voices.

They questioned whether this is an admission of being an unconstitutional party and demanded an end to the people's trial.

[Kwon Seong-dong/Leader of the People Power Party: "(The Democratic Party) has pressured for a specific ruling and some have declared defiance even before the ruling has been announced. Please stop immediately."]

Members who have been continuing public opinion campaigns outside the National Assembly, such as relay protests in front of the Constitutional Court, expressed their anticipation.

[Yoon Sang-hyun/Member of the People Power Party: "There were so many illegal and unlawful acts during the impeachment trial of the president, so it should naturally be dismissed or rejected."]

The People Power Party requested acting Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to ensure enhanced security for the judges and maintain order and safety around the Constitutional Court, anticipating significant chaos on the day of the ruling.

They also instructed their members to be on emergency standby until the ruling day.

Regarding the announcement of the ruling date by the Constitutional Court, the presidential office stated, "We will calmly wait for the decision of the Constitutional Court."

KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.
이윤우
이윤우 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령 탄핵심판 4일 11시 선고…생중계 허용

윤 대통령 탄핵심판 4일 11시 선고…생중계 허용
선고 절차는?…과거엔 20여 분 만에 결론

선고 절차는?…과거엔 20여 분 만에 결론
헌재 결정 가를 주요 쟁점은?

헌재 결정 가를 주요 쟁점은?
산불에 무너진 터전, 철거도 <br>하세월…“경로당서 2개월”

산불에 무너진 터전, 철거도 하세월…“경로당서 2개월”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.