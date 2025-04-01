PPP to accept court's verdict

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The People Power Party also welcomed the announcement of the ruling date.



They stated that they hope for a fair decision and that they will accept the verdict.



The People Power Party is also on emergency standby, hoping for a dismissal or rejection.



Next, we have reporter Lee Yoon-woo.



[Report]



The People Power Party immediately expressed their welcoming stance.



They believe that the Constitutional Court's ruling would resolve the instability caused by the opposition's unconstitutional offensive, such as the extension of the term of constitutional judges and the impeachment of cabinet members.



They urged for a fair ruling that aligns with common sense, justice, and the spirit of the Constitution.



[Kwon Young-se/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "We expect a very neutral and fair decision."]



They reiterated their intention to lead national unity and to accept any decision made by the Constitutional Court.



Regarding some movements of defiance from the opposition, they raised critical voices.



They questioned whether this is an admission of being an unconstitutional party and demanded an end to the people's trial.



[Kwon Seong-dong/Leader of the People Power Party: "(The Democratic Party) has pressured for a specific ruling and some have declared defiance even before the ruling has been announced. Please stop immediately."]



Members who have been continuing public opinion campaigns outside the National Assembly, such as relay protests in front of the Constitutional Court, expressed their anticipation.



[Yoon Sang-hyun/Member of the People Power Party: "There were so many illegal and unlawful acts during the impeachment trial of the president, so it should naturally be dismissed or rejected."]



The People Power Party requested acting Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to ensure enhanced security for the judges and maintain order and safety around the Constitutional Court, anticipating significant chaos on the day of the ruling.



They also instructed their members to be on emergency standby until the ruling day.



Regarding the announcement of the ruling date by the Constitutional Court, the presidential office stated, "We will calmly wait for the decision of the Constitutional Court."



KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.



