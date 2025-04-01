Hidden heroes of wildfire

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



It has been revealed that elderly residents who were isolated due to the forest fire in a coastal village in Yeongdeok were rescued with the help of foreign workers and fishermen.



Reporter Kim Do-hoon tells the story of our hidden heroes.



[Report]



This seaside village was engulfed in flames from a wildfire driven by typhoon-level winds.



Roads were blocked by the fire, leaving residents to hurriedly take refuge on the breakwater.



[Shin Eun-jae/Yeongdeok County, North Gyeongsang Province: "We were isolated. (If we hadn't been rescued) only some bones would have been found."]



The village chief knocked on doors, waking sleeping residents.



A young foreign worker who has lived here for eight years carried elderly residents who had difficulty moving on his back to evacuate them.



[Sugianto/Indonesian sailor: "I went back and forth to about seven houses. This neighborhood in Korea is family, my family."]



While residents took refuge on the breakwater, the rough seas made it difficult for the coast guard vessel to dock.



At that moment, a civilian rescue team arrived with a boat.



[Jeon Dae-heon/Head of Yeongdeok Rescue Team, Korea Maritime Rescue Association: "We loaded 20 people at a time and taught them how to hold their breath because smoke and flames could come within 100 meters. So we told them to lie down on their stomach and hold their breath."]



Fishermen also joined the desperate rescue efforts.



Fishing boats transported the rescued residents and, along with the coast guard vessel, evacuated them to a nearby port where the flames could not reach.



[Shim Jae-wook/Captain of Samson-ho/Fishing Boat Self-Management Association: "As the flames approached, we saw that everything below was wood, and we sprinkled water as we went. We sprinkled water to put out the embers that fell on the boat."]



Thanks to the hidden heroes who risked their lives in the middle of the night, over a hundred residents in crisis were able to evacuate safely.



This is KBS News, Kim Do-hoon.



