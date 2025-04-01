News 9

Opposition to standby

[Anchor]

The opposition parties, including the Democratic Party, welcomed the designation of the sentencing date.

The Democratic Party expressed confidence in a unanimous impeachment decision.

They also plan to remain on standby in the National Assembly until the sentencing date and continue their protests outside.

Reporter Won Dong-hee has the details.

[Report]

The Democratic Party welcomed the Constitutional Court's response to the four-month wait of the people.

They emphasized that the only way to end the insurrection situation is through the impeachment of the president, expressing confidence in a unanimous ruling.

[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "(The Constitutional Court justices) must resolve the crisis of democracy, the crisis of people's livelihoods and the economy, and the crisis of security and peace by impeaching the insurrection leader Yoon Suk Yeol...."]

They expressed belief that the Constitutional Court will show its commitment to uphold the constitution and urged it to seriously consider the will of the people.

[Kim Yong-min/Democratic Party Deputy Floor Policy Chief: "The Constitutional Court must clearly engrave in its mind and body that there is no other option but to issue an impeachment ruling."]

The Democratic Party plans to keep its members on standby in the National Assembly until the sentencing date and continue their protests in Gwanghwamun.

They stated that they will hold Han Duck-soo, the Prime Minister, and Choi Sang-mok, the Deputy Prime Minister, accountable for the unconstitutional state resulting from the failure to appoint Constitutional Court Justice nominee Ma Eun-hyuk.

The impeachment motion against Deputy Prime Minister Choi, which was previously proposed, will be automatically reported to the plenary session tomorrow (Apr. 2), but the push for the impeachment of Prime Minister Han is being reconsidered.

[Jo Seoung-lae/Democratic Party Spokesperson: "Regarding Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, we have mentioned a significant decision, but we have not yet discussed impeachment, so we will wait and see the timeline...."]

Some within the Democratic Party argued that if the impeachment motion is dismissed due to the non-appointment of nominee Ma Eun-hyuk, they will have no choice but to contest it.

The Rebuilding Korea Party called for a unanimous impeachment ruling from all justices, while the Reform Party urged the Constitutional Court to show a firm will.

This is KBS News, Won Dong-hee reporting.

