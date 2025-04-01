News 9

Challenges of helicopter parts

[Anchor]

As part of our discussion on wildfire prevention and response, we will continue today (Apr. 1), by examining the issues surrounding firefighting helicopters.

When a large wildfire occurs, the role of medium to large helicopters, which can drop a significant amount of water at once, is extremely important.

Currently, most of the medium and large helicopters deployed in the country are Russian models, and there has been a gap in helicopter availability for wildfire suppression due to difficulties in securing parts.

First, we go to Jeong Jae-hoon.

[Report]

The massive wildfire in the Yeongnam region lasted for ten days, and among the more than 120 firefighting helicopters mobilized from across the country, 32, or one-quarter, were medium helicopters known as "Kamov" from Russia.

These helicopters can carry over 3,000 liters of water at once, playing a crucial role in wildfire suppression compared to small helicopters that carry between 500 and 1,000 liters.

This private helicopter company also sent two Kamov helicopters in support for this wildfire.

However, if they break down, it becomes difficult to continue support.

Due to the impact of the war between Russia and Ukraine, it has become challenging to import helicopter parts from Russia, leading to supply shortages.

[Yoon Deok-hwan/Director of Helicopter Company: "We are sourcing parts through Turkey, Dubai, or China. The burden is that the prices of parts are significantly higher as a result...."]

The situation is similar for the Korea Forest Service.

Out of the 39 medium and large helicopters owned by the Korea Forest Service, 29 are "Kamov" models.

Among these, 8 helicopters have become inoperable due to a lack of parts and have been repurposed to supply parts for other helicopters.

[Kim Man-joo/Director of Forest Aviation Headquarters, Korea Forest Service: "If all 8 had been operating normally, it would have made wildfire response somewhat easier, or perhaps even better."]

The problem lies ahead.

Due to dry weather, the risk of wildfires is expected to remain high until mid-next month.

With operations of the medium and large helicopters hindered due supply issues, it will be difficult to avoid struggles in wildfire response.

This is KBS News, Jeong Jae-hoon.

