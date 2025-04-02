Myanmar grapples with quake toll

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Now, let's go to the scene of the earthquake in Myanmar.



The military government has announced that the death toll is approaching 3,000.



They haven't even been able to touch the collapsed buildings, and the confirmed number of victims is already this high.



Our correspondent Jung Yoon-seop has reported on the devastation in Mandalay, the city that has suffered the most damage.



[Report]



The buildings have collapsed so wretchedly that their shapes are unrecognizable.



The buildings look like they could fall at any moment.



Being known as Myanmar's second-largest city is now meaningless.



An apartment that was originally 11 stories tall has now sunk to half its height.



This area has the highest number of missing persons, and access is restricted.



After receiving permission to go around, I found a massive pile of debris.



Originally, there were four apartment buildings here, but three of them have disappeared.



[Missing person's family: "My brother is inside. I don't know if he is dead or alive. Please rescue him quickly."]



Belatedly deployed heavy machinery is occasionally seen, but citizens still have to clear the debris with their bare hands.



[Mandalay resident: "The house next door is leaning, so I don't know when it will collapse. That's why I can't even go in my home and I'm just standing here."]



I went to the outskirts of the city.



The collapsed buildings have been left untouched since the earthquake.



In areas away from the city center, no work has been done at all.



With fears of further collapses, there is nothing residents can do but to move all their belongings outside.



The Myanmar military government has reported that over 2,700 people have died so far.



[Mandalay resident: "The house is about to collapse. They say another earthquake could come, so we can't do anything and are just staying outside."]



The golden time of 72 hours is now over, and miraculous rescue news has become scarce, deepening the despair of the residents at the earthquake site.



[Anchor]



We are now connected to our correspondent Jung Yoon-seop in Mandalay.



Reporter Jung, if what we see here is so devastating, it must be hard to put into words what you are witnessing on the ground.



[Reporter]



Yes, I am currently in the city center of Mandalay, in the area affected by the earthquake.



At this time, families or friends would normally be having dinner together, but since the earthquake, a miserable life continues.



Above all, many residents have lost their homes and are living outside because they don't know when aftershocks will cause more buildings to collapse.



While there are some shelters, many are just laying blankets on the ground near their homes to sleep.



It looks dangerous next to the road where vehicles are passing by, and there is dust from the collapsed buildings. The hot weather fluctuating around 40 degrees Celsius is exhausting the people.



[Anchor]



Although the international community is trying to help, it seems to be insufficient.



What is most urgently needed right now?



[Reporter]



The most urgent need here is electricity.



In fact, the entire Mandalay area is currently without power.



As we looked around, we can see people using small solar panels to generate electricity or lighting candles indoors.



Another shortage is fuel.



Cars and motorcycles are lined up at gas stations waiting for their turn, but they can only pump a restricted amount, which is far from enough.



Water and food are also needed.



On our way to Mandalay, we saw vehicles carrying relief supplies like water and instant noodles.



However, it also seemed insufficient.



This has been Jung Yoon-seop reporting from Mandalay, Myanmar for KBS News.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!