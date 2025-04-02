News 9

Wildfire evacuees wait for housing

입력 2025.04.02 (00:19)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

We continue with news on the damage from the forest fire.

Thousands of evacuees are still unable to leave the shelters.

The damage is so extensive that recovery will take a significant amount of time, and even demolition is expected to take considerable time, leading to an uncertain life in the shelters.

Park Jin-young reports.

[Report]

A gym filled with tents is home to over 40 evacuees whose homes have been completely burned down.

It has already been ten days, and living in the uncomfortable shelter is a struggle just to eat and sleep.

[Kim Oe-seon/Uiseong, Gyeobuk Province: "The hardest part is washing. There’s no hot water here. It’s humiliating, humiliating. My heart... I can’t even wash...."]

The only things gained from living in the shelter are headaches and indigestion, and it’s not easy to live on the tent floor due to knee discomfort.

Temporary shelters have also been set up in senior centers.

A resident who visits the burned house three to four times a day to feed their dog is anxious about the delayed demolition news.

The number of houses lost to the forest fire in five cities and counties in Gyeongbuk Province is over 3,700.

It is projected that it could take more than two months just to build temporary housing after demolition.

[Son Mal-im/Uiseong, Gyeobuk Province: "I hope they can demolish it and at least build a prefabricated house to live in. They just keep telling us to wait. The district just tells us to wait, but we don’t know until when."]

The situation where a dozen people have been sleeping together in the village hall for several days is something even a 90-year-old has never experienced.

[Ryu Chun-hee/Uiseong, Gyeobuk Province: "An old grandmother saved and saved, but I never thought it would all burn down."]

There are over 1,600 evacuees hoping to move into temporary housing.

Gyeongsangbuk-do Province has begun installing container temporary housing, but it seems it will take considerable time to meet the demand.

This is KBS News, Park Jin-young.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Wildfire evacuees wait for housing
    • 입력 2025-04-02 00:19:29
    News 9
[Anchor]

We continue with news on the damage from the forest fire.

Thousands of evacuees are still unable to leave the shelters.

The damage is so extensive that recovery will take a significant amount of time, and even demolition is expected to take considerable time, leading to an uncertain life in the shelters.

Park Jin-young reports.

[Report]

A gym filled with tents is home to over 40 evacuees whose homes have been completely burned down.

It has already been ten days, and living in the uncomfortable shelter is a struggle just to eat and sleep.

[Kim Oe-seon/Uiseong, Gyeobuk Province: "The hardest part is washing. There’s no hot water here. It’s humiliating, humiliating. My heart... I can’t even wash...."]

The only things gained from living in the shelter are headaches and indigestion, and it’s not easy to live on the tent floor due to knee discomfort.

Temporary shelters have also been set up in senior centers.

A resident who visits the burned house three to four times a day to feed their dog is anxious about the delayed demolition news.

The number of houses lost to the forest fire in five cities and counties in Gyeongbuk Province is over 3,700.

It is projected that it could take more than two months just to build temporary housing after demolition.

[Son Mal-im/Uiseong, Gyeobuk Province: "I hope they can demolish it and at least build a prefabricated house to live in. They just keep telling us to wait. The district just tells us to wait, but we don’t know until when."]

The situation where a dozen people have been sleeping together in the village hall for several days is something even a 90-year-old has never experienced.

[Ryu Chun-hee/Uiseong, Gyeobuk Province: "An old grandmother saved and saved, but I never thought it would all burn down."]

There are over 1,600 evacuees hoping to move into temporary housing.

Gyeongsangbuk-do Province has begun installing container temporary housing, but it seems it will take considerable time to meet the demand.

This is KBS News, Park Jin-young.
박진영
박진영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령 탄핵심판 4일 11시 선고…생중계 허용

윤 대통령 탄핵심판 4일 11시 선고…생중계 허용
선고 절차는?…과거엔 20여 분 만에 결론

선고 절차는?…과거엔 20여 분 만에 결론
헌재 결정 가를 주요 쟁점은?

헌재 결정 가를 주요 쟁점은?
산불에 무너진 터전, 철거도 <br>하세월…“경로당서 2개월”

산불에 무너진 터전, 철거도 하세월…“경로당서 2개월”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.