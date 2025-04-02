Wildfire evacuees wait for housing

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



We continue with news on the damage from the forest fire.



Thousands of evacuees are still unable to leave the shelters.



The damage is so extensive that recovery will take a significant amount of time, and even demolition is expected to take considerable time, leading to an uncertain life in the shelters.



Park Jin-young reports.



[Report]



A gym filled with tents is home to over 40 evacuees whose homes have been completely burned down.



It has already been ten days, and living in the uncomfortable shelter is a struggle just to eat and sleep.



[Kim Oe-seon/Uiseong, Gyeobuk Province: "The hardest part is washing. There’s no hot water here. It’s humiliating, humiliating. My heart... I can’t even wash...."]



The only things gained from living in the shelter are headaches and indigestion, and it’s not easy to live on the tent floor due to knee discomfort.



Temporary shelters have also been set up in senior centers.



A resident who visits the burned house three to four times a day to feed their dog is anxious about the delayed demolition news.



The number of houses lost to the forest fire in five cities and counties in Gyeongbuk Province is over 3,700.



It is projected that it could take more than two months just to build temporary housing after demolition.



[Son Mal-im/Uiseong, Gyeobuk Province: "I hope they can demolish it and at least build a prefabricated house to live in. They just keep telling us to wait. The district just tells us to wait, but we don’t know until when."]



The situation where a dozen people have been sleeping together in the village hall for several days is something even a 90-year-old has never experienced.



[Ryu Chun-hee/Uiseong, Gyeobuk Province: "An old grandmother saved and saved, but I never thought it would all burn down."]



There are over 1,600 evacuees hoping to move into temporary housing.



Gyeongsangbuk-do Province has begun installing container temporary housing, but it seems it will take considerable time to meet the demand.



This is KBS News, Park Jin-young.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!