Aid pours for wildfire victims

[Anchor]



Help for the disaster victims continues to pour in.



Kindness from all over the country is coming together, providing great strength to the victims who are engulfed in sadness and despair.



Park Jun-woo reports.



[Report]



From early morning, members of a celebrity volunteer group are busy peeling onions and stir-frying sauce.



They are preparing to serve Jajangmyeon for lunch to the disaster victims.



They have prepared 500 servings of Jajangmyeon, enough for 300 victims and volunteers to share.



For the victims who have lost their appetite due to health issues, a bowl of Jajangmyeon is a welcome sight.



[Bok Jeom-soon/Andong, Gyeongbuk Province: "I can't eat much at all. I couldn't finish what I had, but today it was tasty, and I enjoyed it all."]



The celebrities who rushed to help the victims who lost their homes to the wildfire are providing even a small amount of support.



[Hyun-young/Entertainer: "(The shelter) isn't as comfortable as home. So, seeing them eat, I worry a lot about their health."]



The local medical association is checking on residents in shelters and community centers to see if anyone is feeling unwell.



[Seo Ui-tae/President of Andong City Medical Association: "The air quality is worsening, and since most residents are elderly, their weakened immune systems are making them more susceptable to colds."]



There is also a citizen who donated 1,000 pairs of socks made from money collected by gathering recyclables.



[Hong Kyung-sik/Jeonju, Jeonbuk Province: "The community center gives us things like kimchi during holidays... I don't know how to repay that kindness."]



So far, over 9,500 volunteers have participated in the Gyeongbuk wildfire site, and the total donations have exceeded 70 billion won.



The continuous kindness from various places is providing strength to the victims suffering from the worst wildfire.



This is KBS News, Park Jun-woo.



