News 9

Tariff war impact on steel, cars

입력 2025.04.02 (00:53)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The automotive and steel industries, which are already subject to item-specific tariffs, are greatly concerned.

If reciprocal tariffs are applied, it will result in a situation where tariffs are added on top of tariffs.

Reporter Jung Jae-woo has the story.

[Report]

Last week, Hyundai Motor opened its new factory in Georgia, U.S.

President Trump stated that the large investment was a result of his tariff policy.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "(The Hyundai plant) which will soon produce more than 1 million American-made cars every single year. The cars are coming into this country at levels never seen before."]

He then announced that a 25% tariff would soon be imposed on automobiles.

Now, reciprocal tariffs will also be added to this.

There are projections that it could be around 20%, and if item tariffs and reciprocal tariffs are combined, the current 0% automobile tariff could exceed 40%.

Hyundai has notified that the prices of vehicles sold in the U.S. may increase.

The automotive parts industry will also be affected.

[Lee Taek-sung/Chairman of the Korea Automobile Industry Cooperative: "The existing 25% tariff and the response or follow-up measures are already quite burdensome, and I think the additional reciprocal tariffs will exacerbate the difficulties..."]

Various appliances that use steel as components.

If reciprocal tariffs are added to the already imposed 25% tariff on steel products, it will inevitably impact price competitiveness in the U.S. market.

The steel industry, including Hyundai Steel and POSCO, is planning to establish factories in the U.S., while the home appliance industry, including Samsung and LG, is planning to expand production in the U.S., but all of this will take time.

The U.S. has stated that there will be differences in reciprocal tariff rates by country.

[Jang Sang-sik/Director of Trade and Economic Research Institute, Korea International Trade Association: "After imposing reciprocal tariffs, I think negotiations will proceed by country to lower them according to each country's situation..."]

In the meantime, acting President Han Duck-soo and the heads of the four major conglomerates held a meeting and emphasized overcoming challenges through cooperation between the public and private sectors.

This is KBS News, Jung Jae-woo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Tariff war impact on steel, cars
    • 입력 2025-04-02 00:53:58
    News 9
[Anchor]

The automotive and steel industries, which are already subject to item-specific tariffs, are greatly concerned.

If reciprocal tariffs are applied, it will result in a situation where tariffs are added on top of tariffs.

Reporter Jung Jae-woo has the story.

[Report]

Last week, Hyundai Motor opened its new factory in Georgia, U.S.

President Trump stated that the large investment was a result of his tariff policy.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "(The Hyundai plant) which will soon produce more than 1 million American-made cars every single year. The cars are coming into this country at levels never seen before."]

He then announced that a 25% tariff would soon be imposed on automobiles.

Now, reciprocal tariffs will also be added to this.

There are projections that it could be around 20%, and if item tariffs and reciprocal tariffs are combined, the current 0% automobile tariff could exceed 40%.

Hyundai has notified that the prices of vehicles sold in the U.S. may increase.

The automotive parts industry will also be affected.

[Lee Taek-sung/Chairman of the Korea Automobile Industry Cooperative: "The existing 25% tariff and the response or follow-up measures are already quite burdensome, and I think the additional reciprocal tariffs will exacerbate the difficulties..."]

Various appliances that use steel as components.

If reciprocal tariffs are added to the already imposed 25% tariff on steel products, it will inevitably impact price competitiveness in the U.S. market.

The steel industry, including Hyundai Steel and POSCO, is planning to establish factories in the U.S., while the home appliance industry, including Samsung and LG, is planning to expand production in the U.S., but all of this will take time.

The U.S. has stated that there will be differences in reciprocal tariff rates by country.

[Jang Sang-sik/Director of Trade and Economic Research Institute, Korea International Trade Association: "After imposing reciprocal tariffs, I think negotiations will proceed by country to lower them according to each country's situation..."]

In the meantime, acting President Han Duck-soo and the heads of the four major conglomerates held a meeting and emphasized overcoming challenges through cooperation between the public and private sectors.

This is KBS News, Jung Jae-woo.
정재우
정재우 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령 탄핵심판 4일 11시 선고…생중계 허용

윤 대통령 탄핵심판 4일 11시 선고…생중계 허용
선고 절차는?…과거엔 20여 분 만에 결론

선고 절차는?…과거엔 20여 분 만에 결론
헌재 결정 가를 주요 쟁점은?

헌재 결정 가를 주요 쟁점은?
산불에 무너진 터전, 철거도 <br>하세월…“경로당서 2개월”

산불에 무너진 터전, 철거도 하세월…“경로당서 2개월”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.