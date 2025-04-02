Tariff war impact on steel, cars

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The automotive and steel industries, which are already subject to item-specific tariffs, are greatly concerned.



If reciprocal tariffs are applied, it will result in a situation where tariffs are added on top of tariffs.



Reporter Jung Jae-woo has the story.



[Report]



Last week, Hyundai Motor opened its new factory in Georgia, U.S.



President Trump stated that the large investment was a result of his tariff policy.



[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "(The Hyundai plant) which will soon produce more than 1 million American-made cars every single year. The cars are coming into this country at levels never seen before."]



He then announced that a 25% tariff would soon be imposed on automobiles.



Now, reciprocal tariffs will also be added to this.



There are projections that it could be around 20%, and if item tariffs and reciprocal tariffs are combined, the current 0% automobile tariff could exceed 40%.



Hyundai has notified that the prices of vehicles sold in the U.S. may increase.



The automotive parts industry will also be affected.



[Lee Taek-sung/Chairman of the Korea Automobile Industry Cooperative: "The existing 25% tariff and the response or follow-up measures are already quite burdensome, and I think the additional reciprocal tariffs will exacerbate the difficulties..."]



Various appliances that use steel as components.



If reciprocal tariffs are added to the already imposed 25% tariff on steel products, it will inevitably impact price competitiveness in the U.S. market.



The steel industry, including Hyundai Steel and POSCO, is planning to establish factories in the U.S., while the home appliance industry, including Samsung and LG, is planning to expand production in the U.S., but all of this will take time.



The U.S. has stated that there will be differences in reciprocal tariff rates by country.



[Jang Sang-sik/Director of Trade and Economic Research Institute, Korea International Trade Association: "After imposing reciprocal tariffs, I think negotiations will proceed by country to lower them according to each country's situation..."]



In the meantime, acting President Han Duck-soo and the heads of the four major conglomerates held a meeting and emphasized overcoming challenges through cooperation between the public and private sectors.



This is KBS News, Jung Jae-woo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!