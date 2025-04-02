News 9

Budget cuts hurt fire response

[Anchor]

To overcome this helicopter gap, the Korea Forest Service rented super-large helicopters from the United States last year, but this year, due to budget cuts, they were not seen at the wildfire sites.

Moreover, there is a significant concern about the capacity to extinguish wildfires due to a lack of both pilots and maintenance personnel.

Next, we have Son Won-hyuk reporting.

[Report]

The Korea Forest Service rented five 'Chinook' helicopters from the United States last year.

With a water capacity of 10,000 liters, it is three times that of the Russian-made Kamov helicopters.

It filled the gap left by the eight Kamov helicopters that could not be operated due to parts procurement issues.

However, they were not seen at this wildfire extinguishing site.

The Ministry of Economy and Finance cut the budget this year, citing low operational performance last year.

The Korea Forest Service requested 10.6 billion won to rent at least two helicopters, but their request was denied.

They rented two medium-sized helicopters with their own budget, but in terms of water capacity, they only filled one-third of the gap left by the Russian helicopters.

[Bae Taek-hoon/Vice President of the Korea Forest Fire Society/Former Helicopter Pilot of the Korea Forest Service: "Using a bucket to spray water on a fire is much better than just using a small container. From that perspective, only large helicopters can effectively extinguish the main fire and reduce the occurrence of embers."]

The shortage of personnel is also serious.

The Korea Forest Service has 93 helicopter pilots, which is five short of the required number.

Since medium-sized helicopters and above require two pilots, it is not easy to operate all 50 helicopters owned by the Korea Forest Service simultaneously.

Despite having three Surion helicopters capable of nighttime operations, they were only operated during the day due to the lack of pilots.

[Nam Gi-hoon/Professor of Fire and Disaster Engineering at Changshin University: "(While we need to consider) efficiency and such factors, if we are not prepared for these issues, it can lead to greater damage and significant losses in terms of budget."]

During last year's National Assembly audit, it was pointed out that the maintenance personnel for the Korea Forest Service's helicopters were about 20 below the required standard.

This is KBS News, Son Won-hyuk reporting.

