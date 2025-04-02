News 9

Jang Je-won found dead

[Anchor]

Former lawmaker Jang Je-won, who was accused of sexual violence, was found dead yesterday (Mar. 31) in an officetel in Seoul.

It has been reported that a suicide note, presumed to be written by Jang, was also found at the scene.

The defendant's side canceled a press conference that was scheduled for today (Apr. 1st).

Reporter Hwang Da-ye has the story.

[Report]

Late at night, close to midnight.

An ambulance arrives, followed by the police.

Around 11:40 PM last night, former lawmaker Jang Je-won was found dead in an officetel in Gangdong-gu, Seoul.

It has been reported that a suicide note, presumed to be written by Jang, was discovered at the scene.

[Nearby resident/voice altered: "Suddenly, a fire truck passed by, and there were about four or five police cars and riot police vehicles, and then there was a lot of commotion..."]

Jang has been under investigation for sexually assaulting his secretary, Ms. A, in November 2015, when he was serving as the vice president of a university in Busan.

Ms. A claimed that after a photo shoot for Jang's election poster, there was a drinking party attended by Jang and others. Afterwards, she lost consciousness and was sexually assaulted at a hotel in Gangnam, Seoul.

Immediately after the accusation, Jang claimed, "The allegations are false," and denied the charges during a police summons investigation conducted on the 28th of last month.

As Jang's side denied the allegations, Ms. A's side revealed yesterday that they had submitted a forensic report to the police, which stated that male DNA was detected, along with video recorded at the time of the incident.

Although Ms. A's side initially announced a press conference for today, it was canceled after Jang was found dead.

With Jang's death, the case is expected to be closed due to "lack of prosecution rights."

This is KBS News, Hwang Da-ye.

