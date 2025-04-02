Countdown to reciprocal tariffs

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



'Super T Day'.



It is a term derived from the first letters of 'Trump' and 'tariffs', referring to the date when U.S. President Trump announced reciprocal tariffs to be imposed on all countries.



This Super T Day has been set for early morning on April 3rd, Korean time.



Reciprocal tariffs mean that two countries impose the same level of tariffs on each other.



Therefore, there should be no issue between South Korea and the U.S. since tariffs are effectively 'zero' due to the FTA.



However, Trump claims that countries like South Korea, which have a trade surplus with the U.S., are using various regulations and non-tariff barriers to circumvent the rules.



A report has been released showing how the U.S. plans to impose reciprocal tariffs, which includes information related to South Korea.



Kim Ji-sook reporst from Washington.



[Report]



The U.S. Trade Representative has organized non-tariff barriers by country in this year's 'Trade Barriers Report'.



For South Korea, it has raised issues regarding the import of beef that is less than 30 months old.



It reports that what was originally a transitional measure has been maintained for 16 years.



In particular, this time, it has pointed out for the first time that South Korea's demand for technology transfer in exchange for large-scale arms imports is also unfair 'offset trade'.



Non-existent barriers such as network usage fees and an online platform regulation bill that was once promoted by the Korean political sphere were also mentioned.



All of these reflect the ongoing concerns and demands from the U.S. industry, but the problem is the timing.



With the announcement of reciprocal tariffs approaching, this could serve as an important reference for the U.S. regarding the trade deficit caused by South Korea.



[Caroline Levitt/White House Spokesperson: "I think any country that has treated the American people unfairly should expect to receive tariffs in return on (April) 1."]



President Trump, who has been inconsistent about the method of imposing tariffs, stated that there would be no exemptions this time, but also suggested that there might be room for adjustment in the tariff rates.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "The numbers will be lower than what they have been charging us. And in some cases, maybe substantially lower."]



It is a reality that South Korea will find it difficult to avoid reciprocal tariffs.



The goal of negotiations is to achieve relatively lower tariff rates compared to other countries.



This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!