By-election set for 23 locations

The by-elections on April 2 will be held tomorrow (Apr. 2) from 6 AM to 8 PM in 23 locations nationwide.



Voters will elect the Superintendent of Education in Busan, the Mayor of Guro District in Seoul, 5 local government heads, 8 metropolitan council members, and 9 local council members.



The National Election Commission urged, "You can only vote at the designated polling place based on your registered residence," and emphasized that "you must bring an identification card for verification."



Previously, the early voting turnout for this by-election was finalized at 7.94%.



