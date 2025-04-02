News 9

[Exclusive] Shortage of NICU beds

[Anchor]

Yesterday (Mar. 31), we reported on the reality of the shortage of hospitals that can handle high-risk deliveries 24 hours a day.

It has been found that the number of neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) beds, which are essential in emergencies, is gradually decreasing.

This shortage of neonatal beds is leading to difficulties in transferring emergency patients to larger hospitals.

Reporter Jeong Yeon-wook brings this exclusive report.

[Report]

The premature quintuplets born weighing less than 1 kg were able to go home in good health thanks to the existence of neonatal intensive care units.

A neonatal intensive care unit refers to a bed that can treat premature or high-risk newborns.

The number of patients using these services is increasing every year.

To accommodate the increasing number of patients, the number of NICU beds should also be increased, but this investigation has confirmed that the beds are actually decreasing.

The number of delivery beds is also decreasing every year.

[Lee Seong-yoon/Director of Obstetrics and Gynecology: "They can take obstetric patients, but it's difficult to take neonatal patients. Rejection like this. Not rejection, but not having the capacity to take neonatal patients. That's the response we often get."]

KBS obtained and reviewed the results of a survey conducted by the Association of Delivery Hospitals on 87 obstetricians.

Over 80% of the doctors responded that they often have difficulty finding general hospitals that can accept emergency patients.

The most common reason for difficulties in transfer was the lack of NICU beds, cited by 83% of respondents.

72% attributed the issue to a shortage of delivery personnel.

The phenomenon of obstetricians avoiding the field is reflected in the decrease in beds and personnel.

Moreover, the collective resignation of residents has compounded the staffing crisis at tertiary hospitals.

[Hong Soon-cheol/Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Korea University Anam Hospital: "When the residents left, not only having to care for high-risk pregnant women, but the burden of 24-hour on-call duties have been passed on to the professors."]

If the shortage of NICUs worsens, nearly 90% of respondents indicated they would consider quitting their jobs.

This is KBS News, Jeong Yeon-wook.

