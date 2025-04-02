News 9

Med students caught cheating

[Anchor]

More than 400 medical students from Busan and Gyeongnam Province, who took the national medical examination in the fall of 2023, have been referred to the prosecution on charges of cheating.

They are accused of leaking practical exam questions and sharing them via social media.

Reporter Choi Min-young has the story.

[Report]

Medical students take the national medical examination to obtain their medical licenses.

In the fall of 2023, 448 candidates who participated in the exam have recently been referred to the prosecution on charges of 'cheating,' most of whom are students from five medical schools in the Busan and Gyeongnam regions.

The police believe that representatives of the medical students met in Busan a month before the exam, in August 2023, to conspire about specific methods of committing the crime.

The method was relatively simple.

They exploited the fact that the national exam was conducted sequentially over two months, with candidates who took the exam first collecting the questions and sharing them through a secret Telegram chat room.

[Lee Yong-seok/Head of Investigation Division 2, Gwangjin Police Station: "We seized mobile phones and conducted forensics, then identified all the people in the chat room and continued to expand the identification..."]

The allegations of cheating by these medical students came to light after a public interest report was submitted to the Korea Health Personnel Licensing Examination Institute, which administers the exam.

In particular, there are claims that such behavior among medical students is a common practice, as suspicions were raised in 2020 about a so-called 'exam advance team' where high-achieving students took the practical exam first and informed others of the questions.

The Medical Service Act stipulates that if cheating occurs in the national exam, the passing results can be invalidated, and candidates may be restricted from taking the exam for up to three years, depending on the circumstances.

The police plan to notify the Ministry of Health and Welfare about the situation and will also request administrative actions against those involved in the cheating.

This is KBS News, Choi Min-young.

