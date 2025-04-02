News 9

Indemnity health insurance reform

[Anchor]

The health insurance, which has 40 million subscribers, will be restructured again next year.

The new 5th generation health insurance will completely exclude coverage for manual therapy and cosmetic injections.

Reporter Park Chan reports.

[Report]

'Manual therapy' is said to relieve tense muscles.

'Extracorporeal shock wave therapy' is said to assist muscle regeneration.

Cosmetic injections, referred to as 'Cinderella' treatments.

These are frequent subjects of controversy over excessive medical treatment.

[Health insurance subscriber/voice altered: "Ultimately, we started the consultation under the assumption that it would become a reimbursement insurance."]

The sustainability of health insurance with reimbursement is in jeopardy.

Out of 100 subscribers, 65 only pay premiums.

In contrast, 9 people receive 80% of the total insurance payouts.

More than half of these are non-reimbursable items not covered by national health insurance.

The 5th generation health insurance will take a hard line on these non-reimbursable items.

After distinguishing between non-reimbursable treatments for severe and non-severe patients, benefits for non-severe non-reimbursable treatments will be significantly reduced.

Outpatient treatment will only be covered up to 200,000 won per day, and for hospitalization, patients will have to pay 50% of the costs.

Manual therapy and cosmetic injections will be 100% out-of-pocket for patients.

It is expected to be launched in the first half of next year.

[Kim Byeong-hwan/Chairman of the Financial Services Commission/Feb. 18, National Assembly's Political Affairs Committee: "We are taking quite bold actions regarding areas with moral hazard."]

The key issue is the existing subscribers.

The health insurance launched in 2013 has a renewal obligation.

After expiration, only the 5th generation can be re-subscribed.

In contrast, the 16 million people who subscribed before 2013 are not obligated to switch and can continue to enjoy their benefits.

The government plans to encourage these early subscribers to terminate their contracts by offering financial incentives, with specific measures to be announced in the second half of the year.

This is KBS News, Park Chan.

