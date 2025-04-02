News 9

Infant left home alone dies

입력 2025.04.02 (01:27)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

An infant who was only two months old died after being left alone at home for five hours.

The mother in her twenties, who left the baby in the middle of the night, has been charged.

This is reporter Yeo So-yeon.

[Report]

This is a villa in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province.

Around 6:30 AM on the 30th of last month, an urgent call was made to 119 from this location.

The report stated that the baby was not breathing.

When the paramedics arrived, the baby was already in cardiac arrest and died the next day at the hospital.

The person who made the report was the baby's mother, a woman in her twenties, referred to as A.

A, a single mother, had given birth to the baby and was raising her with her younger sister.

In a police investigation, A stated, "I went out the night before and returned home early in the morning on the day of the report."

The time A mentioned for her outing was from 11 PM the night before until 4 AM on the day of the report, meaning the two-month-old baby was left alone for five hours.

[Lee Jae-hyun/Professor of Pediatrics at Yongin Severance Hospital: "When a child under one year old suddenly dies during sleep, it is referred to as sudden infant death syndrome. It is important for the caregiver to sleep in the same room but in separate beds. Leaving a child unattended like this can be very dangerous."]

However, no signs of abuse were found on the baby.

[Police Official/Voice Altered: "((Did you meet the mother?) No, we haven't met her. You should ask the provincial police agency. The Women's and Youth Division of the provincial police is handling the investigation...."]

The police have charged A with violating the Child Abuse Punishment Act and plan to request an autopsy from the National Forensic Service to determine the exact cause of death.

In February, a 23-month-old infant was also left alone at home and died while the parents went to an internet cafe in Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province.

This is KBS News, Yeo So-yeon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Infant left home alone dies
    • 입력 2025-04-02 01:27:20
    News 9
[Anchor]

An infant who was only two months old died after being left alone at home for five hours.

The mother in her twenties, who left the baby in the middle of the night, has been charged.

This is reporter Yeo So-yeon.

[Report]

This is a villa in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province.

Around 6:30 AM on the 30th of last month, an urgent call was made to 119 from this location.

The report stated that the baby was not breathing.

When the paramedics arrived, the baby was already in cardiac arrest and died the next day at the hospital.

The person who made the report was the baby's mother, a woman in her twenties, referred to as A.

A, a single mother, had given birth to the baby and was raising her with her younger sister.

In a police investigation, A stated, "I went out the night before and returned home early in the morning on the day of the report."

The time A mentioned for her outing was from 11 PM the night before until 4 AM on the day of the report, meaning the two-month-old baby was left alone for five hours.

[Lee Jae-hyun/Professor of Pediatrics at Yongin Severance Hospital: "When a child under one year old suddenly dies during sleep, it is referred to as sudden infant death syndrome. It is important for the caregiver to sleep in the same room but in separate beds. Leaving a child unattended like this can be very dangerous."]

However, no signs of abuse were found on the baby.

[Police Official/Voice Altered: "((Did you meet the mother?) No, we haven't met her. You should ask the provincial police agency. The Women's and Youth Division of the provincial police is handling the investigation...."]

The police have charged A with violating the Child Abuse Punishment Act and plan to request an autopsy from the National Forensic Service to determine the exact cause of death.

In February, a 23-month-old infant was also left alone at home and died while the parents went to an internet cafe in Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province.

This is KBS News, Yeo So-yeon.
여소연
여소연 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령 탄핵심판 4일 11시 선고…생중계 허용

윤 대통령 탄핵심판 4일 11시 선고…생중계 허용
선고 절차는?…과거엔 20여 분 만에 결론

선고 절차는?…과거엔 20여 분 만에 결론
헌재 결정 가를 주요 쟁점은?

헌재 결정 가를 주요 쟁점은?
산불에 무너진 터전, 철거도 <br>하세월…“경로당서 2개월”

산불에 무너진 터전, 철거도 하세월…“경로당서 2개월”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.