U.S.-Korea shipbuilding cooperation

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As countries strengthen their naval capabilities, our technological prowess in shipbuilding is becoming more prominent.



We are already exporting patrol vessels to countries like the Philippines, and are now looking forward to the upcoming U.S. market.



Reporter Jo Hye-jin has the details.



[Report]



A large warship stands in the dock, towering as high as a 16-story apartment building.



This is the second ship of the next-generation Aegis destroyer, following the Jeongjo the Great.



It is equipped with a 'spy radar' that can detect missiles flying from 1,800 kilometers away.



[Kim Sang-cheol/Executive Director of Special Ship Division, Shipbuilding Company: "This is a sensor that we can say embodies all the technology we possess, so managing its precision is extremely important."]



The Aegis destroyer can perform ballistic missile defense, air defense, anti-ship, and anti-submarine operations.



Until now, only the U.S. had the design blueprints for the Aegis destroyer, but our country is the first to build it from design to construction.



This next-generation Aegis destroyer, the best combat ship currently in existence, is scheduled to be delivered to our navy by the end of next year.



Right next to it, a patrol vessel for export to the Philippines is under construction.



This is the lead ship among six ordered by the Philippine Navy.



Since 2016, with repeated orders, we have exported a total of 10 vessels to the Philippines, including this ship.



Recently, we also decided to export four ships to Peru using local production methods.



The next target is the U.S. market.



The U.S. plans to deploy over 300 warships in the next 30 years.



This amounts to about 12 ships a year, exceeding local production capacity.



Previously, the U.S. entrusted the maintenance and repair of its warships, known as MRO, to allied countries, but a bill has been proposed to allow for construction as well.



[Lee Sang-bong/Executive Director of Special Ship Division, Shipbuilding Company: "Based on our solid supply chain of commercial vessels, warships can benefit from that synergy. In the case of the U.S., they have a shipbuilding industry that relies on warships, so there are naturally limitations regarding the supply chain."]



Our strengths lie in a supply chain composed of numerous partner companies and skilled personnel, and exporting these along with warships is expected to significantly increase added value.



This is KBS News, Jo Hye-jin.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!