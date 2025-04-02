News 9

High school credit system begins

입력 2025.04.02 (03:05)

[Anchor]

This year, the high school credit system has been introduced starting from the first year of high school, allowing students to choose their classes.

High-priced consulting services targeting anxious parents and students about how to create their schedules are on the rise.

The government even held an online briefing for parents.

Reporter Kim Ha-eun has the details.

[Report]

Students create their own apps using artificial intelligence, AI.

This is a customized class for students hoping to pursue engineering.

This school has been piloting the high school credit system for six years.

[Shin Eun-ji/2nd Year Student at Seoul Dangok High School: "I wasn't sure which career path to take, but thanks to my teachers, I was able to explore my career in more detail."]

The high school credit system, which has been implemented nationwide this semester, applies from the first year.

Students must create their schedules according to their desired majors, and the current grading system, which has nine levels, will change to five levels.

Additionally, significant changes are expected for the college entrance exam in the 2028 academic year, causing great concern among first-year students and their parents.

[Parent of first-year high school student: "They say that performance evaluations and detailed ability and special notes have been strengthened, but can the school really prepare for that...."]

The private education market is capitalizing on this anxiety.

In well-known academy districts, high-priced consulting services that help create schedules according to the high school credit system are thriving.

[Gangnam District Entrance Exam Academy/Voice altered: "If you want help with school reports or performance evaluations, we have a separate management program. The basic package is 3.5 million won, and the special package is 6.5 million won...."]

At a recent online briefing for parents held by the Ministry of Education, there were many voices expressing a lack of information about the high school credit system.

In response, the Ministry of Education has decided to increase the number of specialized career counseling teachers on the education portal 'Together School' to 400 and provide free consulting to all first-year students.

This is KBS News, Kim Ha-eun.

