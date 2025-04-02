News 9

Lee Jung-hoo donates for recovery

Major League Baseball's Lee Jung-hoo from San Francisco Giants has extended his hitting streak to three consecutive games with a double.

Not only is he showcasing his batting skills, but he also shared heartwarming news of a donation for wildfire recovery efforts.

In Lee Jung-hoo's last at-bat in the 9th inning, a forkball headed for the lower left corner of the strike zone, but it was no match for Lee Jung-hoo's current hitting form!

He dashed like the wind to second base with a fast ball traveling at 167 km/h.

Lee Jung-hoo has now achieved hits in three consecutive games and reached base in four consecutive games.

After the game, it was reported that Lee Jung-hoo donated 10 million won to the Korean Red Cross for the recovery of wildfire damage that recently occurred in the Yeongnam region, adding warmth to the news.

