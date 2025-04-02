News 9

China's advancing EV battery war

[Anchor]

The Chinese electric vehicle industry, which poses a threat to the global market, is also focusing on battery technology innovation.

They have showcased technology that allows electric vehicles to replace their own batteries in just three minutes, and are now close to releasing ultra-fast charging technology that can charge in five minutes.

Kim Min-jung reports from Wuhan, China.

[Report]

A vehicle has arrived to pick up its passenger without a driver.

This is the level 4 autonomous taxi 'Apollo Go', which does not require a driver.

["When the door closes, the driving will start automatically."]

It steers itself, adjusts its speed, and drives smoothly.

While analyzing road conditions in real-time with artificial intelligence, it can even converse with passengers.

["(Can I change the destination now?) Open the app and look for 'Change Drop-off Point' at the bottom of the driving screen."]

The latest model has adopted a battery swapping system.

When the power level is low, this taxi autonomously finds the nearest battery swapping station to replace its battery before receiving the next passenger call.

It takes just three minutes to replace the battery with a fully-charged one.

This significantly reduces the time it takes to recharge the depleted battery, which can take nearly 30 minutes when plugged in, and the entire process is unmanned.

[Cash Fu/Baidu Official: "(By saving charging time,) the taxi can go to pick up more passengers, thus increasing efficiency."]

At the same time, ultra-fast charging technology is also gaining momentum.

A BYD vehicle that can travel 400 km with just a five-minute charge will soon be officially released.

Chinese companies initially entered the electric vehicle market with their competitive low prices, but are now accelerating technological innovations in autonomous driving and batteries.

This is Kim Min-jung from KBS News in Wuhan.

