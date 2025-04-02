News 9

Stadium safety check underway

[Anchor]

Professional baseball came to a halt today in mourning after a structure fell at Changwon NC Park, resulting in the death of a spectator.

An emergency inspection was belatedly conducted at all stadiums, and there are increasing calls for the Korea Baseball Organization, KBO, to change in the era of ten million spectators.

Reporter Park Jumi has the story.

[Report]

Emergency safety inspections are underway at Changwon NC Park, where flowers have been placed to commemorate the victims.

The areas of the stadium where the problematic structure was used are being closely examined.

A large number of employees from the Seoul Facilities Corporation were also dispatched to Gocheok Dome.

[Seoul Facilities Corporation Official: "Group 1 will check the spectator seats and railings, and Group 2 will check the area leading down to the ground from the third base side."]

They inspected the stability of the railings and nets, as well as devices that pose a fall risk by climbing up to the ceiling via the stairs.

[Kang Won-hwi/Facility Team Leader, Dome Operations Division, Seoul Facilities Corporation: "We conduct regular inspections once a month. With the increase in spectators and the popularity of baseball, we are also conducting unscheduled inspections twice a day in addition to the legal inspections."]

This is not the first accident caused by poor stadium management.

In 2019, KT's Kang Baek-ho was injured by an exposed screw while trying to catch a foul ball, requiring surgery, but nothing has changed since then.

In the era of ten million spectators, there are criticisms that the KBO is only focused on profits while neglecting safety.

They are shifting responsibility solely to local governments and teams, and do not even have statistics on safety accidents that occur in baseball stadiums.

In the unprecedented incident in professional baseball, players including NC's Park Min-woo and LG's Austin expressed their condolences for the victims and honored the deceased.

It is once again necessary for the baseball community to establish special measures to ensure that baseball stadiums, which were once places of enjoyment, do not become hazardous facilities.

This is KBS News, Park Jumi.

