News 9

AI certification for the middle-aged

입력 2025.04.02 (03:05)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly integrated into our daily lives, the number of candidates for AI-related certifications is also significantly rising.

However, it has been revealed that one in five candidates is over the age of 50.

Reporter Kang Na-ru investigated the reasons why they are pursuing AI studies.

[Report]

Park Soon-ok, who worked as a math teacher and retired, obtained her AI certification last month after four attempts.

At sixty-six years old, she is the oldest candidate.

[Park Soon-ok/AI Certification Candidate: "I think knowing this (AI) will make the world I live in more interesting, and I believe that knowing it will allow me to communicate with the younger generation around me…."]

Seeing numerous computers working in place of people, from robot vacuum cleaners to unmanned restaurant guides, she thought that AI would soon become a reality we all have to face.

[Park Soon-ok/AI Certification Candidate: "Rather than being scared and afraid, I thought it would be nice if I could enjoy it together with them; I realized that living in such a world is inevitable."]

Since the AI certification exam was established in 2021, the number of candidates has more than doubled each year.

Among them, one in five is over the age of 50.

Lee Jae-kyung, 63, who works in the IT industry, is one of them.

The ability to handle AI has become essential both inside and outside the workplace.

[Lee Jae-kyung/AI Certification Candidate: "When planning a trip or managing my health, instead of spending one or two hours searching for information, I can do it all in five minutes…."]

[Lee Jong-hyung/KT AICE Planning Team Executive: "These days, we are in an era of a life expectancy of 100 and lifelong education. So people over 50 are showing more interest in these new technologies and new fields of study and are becoming more proactive…."]

However, the issue of AI education for marginalized groups, such as the elderly who still have limited access, is emerging as a new challenge for our society.

This is KBS News, Kang Na-ru.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • AI certification for the middle-aged
    • 입력 2025-04-02 03:05:11
    News 9
[Anchor]

As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly integrated into our daily lives, the number of candidates for AI-related certifications is also significantly rising.

However, it has been revealed that one in five candidates is over the age of 50.

Reporter Kang Na-ru investigated the reasons why they are pursuing AI studies.

[Report]

Park Soon-ok, who worked as a math teacher and retired, obtained her AI certification last month after four attempts.

At sixty-six years old, she is the oldest candidate.

[Park Soon-ok/AI Certification Candidate: "I think knowing this (AI) will make the world I live in more interesting, and I believe that knowing it will allow me to communicate with the younger generation around me…."]

Seeing numerous computers working in place of people, from robot vacuum cleaners to unmanned restaurant guides, she thought that AI would soon become a reality we all have to face.

[Park Soon-ok/AI Certification Candidate: "Rather than being scared and afraid, I thought it would be nice if I could enjoy it together with them; I realized that living in such a world is inevitable."]

Since the AI certification exam was established in 2021, the number of candidates has more than doubled each year.

Among them, one in five is over the age of 50.

Lee Jae-kyung, 63, who works in the IT industry, is one of them.

The ability to handle AI has become essential both inside and outside the workplace.

[Lee Jae-kyung/AI Certification Candidate: "When planning a trip or managing my health, instead of spending one or two hours searching for information, I can do it all in five minutes…."]

[Lee Jong-hyung/KT AICE Planning Team Executive: "These days, we are in an era of a life expectancy of 100 and lifelong education. So people over 50 are showing more interest in these new technologies and new fields of study and are becoming more proactive…."]

However, the issue of AI education for marginalized groups, such as the elderly who still have limited access, is emerging as a new challenge for our society.

This is KBS News, Kang Na-ru.
강나루
강나루 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령 탄핵심판 4일 11시 선고…생중계 허용

윤 대통령 탄핵심판 4일 11시 선고…생중계 허용
선고 절차는?…과거엔 20여 분 만에 결론

선고 절차는?…과거엔 20여 분 만에 결론
헌재 결정 가를 주요 쟁점은?

헌재 결정 가를 주요 쟁점은?
산불에 무너진 터전, 철거도 <br>하세월…“경로당서 2개월”

산불에 무너진 터전, 철거도 하세월…“경로당서 2개월”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.