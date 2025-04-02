AI certification for the middle-aged

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly integrated into our daily lives, the number of candidates for AI-related certifications is also significantly rising.



However, it has been revealed that one in five candidates is over the age of 50.



Reporter Kang Na-ru investigated the reasons why they are pursuing AI studies.



[Report]



Park Soon-ok, who worked as a math teacher and retired, obtained her AI certification last month after four attempts.



At sixty-six years old, she is the oldest candidate.



[Park Soon-ok/AI Certification Candidate: "I think knowing this (AI) will make the world I live in more interesting, and I believe that knowing it will allow me to communicate with the younger generation around me…."]



Seeing numerous computers working in place of people, from robot vacuum cleaners to unmanned restaurant guides, she thought that AI would soon become a reality we all have to face.



[Park Soon-ok/AI Certification Candidate: "Rather than being scared and afraid, I thought it would be nice if I could enjoy it together with them; I realized that living in such a world is inevitable."]



Since the AI certification exam was established in 2021, the number of candidates has more than doubled each year.



Among them, one in five is over the age of 50.



Lee Jae-kyung, 63, who works in the IT industry, is one of them.



The ability to handle AI has become essential both inside and outside the workplace.



[Lee Jae-kyung/AI Certification Candidate: "When planning a trip or managing my health, instead of spending one or two hours searching for information, I can do it all in five minutes…."]



[Lee Jong-hyung/KT AICE Planning Team Executive: "These days, we are in an era of a life expectancy of 100 and lifelong education. So people over 50 are showing more interest in these new technologies and new fields of study and are becoming more proactive…."]



However, the issue of AI education for marginalized groups, such as the elderly who still have limited access, is emerging as a new challenge for our society.



This is KBS News, Kang Na-ru.



