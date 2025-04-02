Safety checks across sporting venues

동영상 고정 취소

Even if it is after the fact, we really need to eliminate the culture of complacency.



Following the baseball stadium incident, safety re-inspections have begun at facilities in all four major sports, including soccer, basketball, and volleyball.



The Professional Football Federation has also rolled up its sleeves.



They sent an official letter to the 26 K League clubs, urging them to conduct safety inspections of stadium facilities and thoroughly check all accident risk factors.



In basketball, which has many old facilities like the Jamsil Students' Gymnasium and the Jamsil Indoor Gymnasium, supervisors who also serve as safety managers are submitting a safety checklist for each game.



In volleyball, where the championship match is ongoing, not only will each club conduct inspections, but there will also be a plan for the league's competition committee and home team officials to check safety together before the game.



