News 9

Disappearing sportsmanship in KBL

2025.04.02

[Anchor]

We have pointed out issues with referee decisions while analyzing hard calls.

Today, we will address the disappearance of the spirit of sportsmanship among players.

Two days ago, a rough collision occurred between DB and Samsung Electronics, and KBL has decided to discuss disciplinary actions.

Reporter Ha Mu-rim has the story.

[Report]

This is a scene where Samsung's Lee Won-seok and DB's Lee Kwan-hee got tangled while attacking the basket.

After Lee Kwan-hee fell, players from both teams, who were agitated, rushed onto the court, causing the game to be halted for a while.

Angered by a rough foul, Lee Won-seok approached Lee Kwan-hee, prompting Park In-woong to push Lee Won-seok, leading to a collision with Gutang and others.

[Referee: "First, I will declare a U foul on player Lee Kwan-hee. It is a violent action... I will declare U fouls on both Park In-woong and Guyang. Both Kim Si-rae and Choi Seong-mo will receive technical fouls, and a technical foul will be imposed on Jeong Hyo-geun. Since the DB bench players left the bench area, I will also declare an additional bench technical foul."]

KBL has decided to hold a committee meeting to discuss disciplinary actions against players from both teams who committed unsportsmanlike fouls.

[Lee Soo-jin/KBL Public Relations Team Leader: "KBL acknowledges that we have shown a poor image to basketball fans, and in the increasingly heated atmosphere of the game, we plan to impose additional penalties on players who engage in psychological warfare to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future."]

This is a scene where KT's Moon Jeong-hyun breaks through, and defender Kim Young-hyun from Jung Kwan Jang appears to commit a somewhat aggressive foul.

Even from various angles, Kim Young-hyun's swinging arm action escalated the tension.

[Commentary: "There’s no need to engage in emotional battles or expend emotions. Each of these plays can negatively impact the team later on."]

While defensive specialists are gaining attention under the so-called hard call decisions, plays that involve tripping, strong shoulder charges, and intentionally throwing the ball at someone's face are disappointing fans who come to the court, as they reflect a loss of sportsmanship.

This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.

