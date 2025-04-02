Hitters' showdown in chamionship

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The first match of the championship series in men's professional volleyball between Hyundai Capital Sky Walkers and Korean Air Jumbos has drawn attention as it features a showdown between the star duos Heo Su-bong & Leo and Jeong Ji-seok & Russell, representing each team.



Who will be the winner with a 74% chance of winning?



Reporter Kim Hwa-young reports.



[Report]



The home court of Hyundai Capital, which advanced to the championship match as the regular season champion, was filled with a festive atmosphere.



The retired legend Moon Seong-min supported the team with a coffee truck, and fans showed their passionate support for the fierce rivalry against Korean Air.



[Hwang Han-gyeol/Hyundai Capital fan: "Bongbongro Bongbongro Bong! Boroborobong Boroborobong! Hyundai Heo Su-bong!"]



[Choi Jin-ho/Korean Air fan: "Korean Air never stop! Jeong Ji-seok fighting!"]



Hyundai Capital seized the momentum first in the first set.



Heo Su-bong and Leo delivered spikes at crucial moments, and they blocked Russell's high attacks with solid defense, taking control of the game.



However, in the second set, Jeong Ji-seok, who came alive, succeeded with two consecutive service aces, lifting the team's spirits, and when the match reached a deuce situation, Russell stepped up to bring the score back to even.



To stop the momentum of Korean Air, Hyundai Capital took the lead with consecutive blocks from Heo Su-bong and Jeong Tae-jun, living up to their nickname 'Hyundai Fortress'.



With Leo's experience added at the end, Hyundai Capital defeated Korean Air 3 to 1 after a fierce battle, thanks to Xinpeng's final block.



Historically, the team that wins the first match in the V-League men's championship series has a 73.6% chance of winning the championship. With a positive start, Hyundai Capital moves one step closer to a treble, aiming for victories in the KOVO Cup, regular season, and championship.



This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.



