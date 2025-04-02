[News Today] Court area blocked ahead of ruling
[LEAD]
As the impeachment decision for President Yoon Suk Yeol approaches, police have restricted access within 100 meters of the Constitutional Court. Nearby, both supporters and opponents of the impeachment have continued their overnight rallies.
[REPORT]
Police buses formed blockades in front of the Constitutional Court and civilian vehicles and foot traffic were also restricted.
Some of the Anguk subway station exits were also closed off.
Immediately after the sentencing day was announced on Tuesday, police started to empty out the vicinity of the court building.
This measure was to prevent possible accidents.
Anti-impeachment protest tents in front of the court's gate were voluntarily removed since assemblies and protests are banned inside the police restricted area.
Instead, protesters both for and against impeachment held rallies near the court building.
Annul impeachment! Dismiss impeachment! Dismiss impeachment!
President Yoon Suk Yeol's supporters shouted anti-impeachment slogans while waving Korean flags and calling for his immediate return to duty.
Expel him! Expel him! Expel him!
Pro-impeachment groups urged the court justices to unanimously rule in favor of expelling the president to stabilize the country.
The two sides set up protest camps near Anguk Station near the court building and held overnight rallies.
At one point, they ended up confronting each other as they gathered at the same place.
Police are to issue the highest level alert, starting at midnight of the sentencing day on Friday.
Anguk Station will be shut down all day and other subway stations nearby will let trains pass when needed.
Jaedong Elementary School and 10 other schools near the court will be closed temporarily.
Adjacent gas stations and construction sites will also halt operations and access to the roofs of neighboring buildings will be restricted.
