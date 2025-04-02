News Today

[News Today] Sentencing took 20 minutes in past

입력 2025.04.02 (15:55) 수정 2025.04.02 (15:55)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
What will unfold at President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment ruling in two days? The outcome depends on whether the justices' opinions are in complete agreement or if there are disagreements. Here's what to expect.

[REPORT]
Once the eight justices enter the courtroom and the case number is called out, the sentencing begins.

Moon Hyung-bae / Acting chief justice, Constitutional Court(Feb. 25)
Presidential impeachment case numbered 2024 heonna 8 begins now.

Then follows the reading of the final verdict.

If a unanimous decision was reached, judgements on disputed points are first presented with the conclusion coming later.

This was the case in the past two presidential impeachment trials.

Yoon Young-chul /Ex-chief justice (Ex-Pres. Roh Moo-hyun's ruling, 2004)
The quorum necessary for impeachment is not met, the motion is dismissed.

Lee Jung-mi /Ex-acting chief justice (Ex-Pres. Park Geun-hye's ruling, 2017)
We declare the unanimous concluding verdict. Pres. Park Geun-hye is dismissed.

However if it's a split decision or differences exist in minor details, it is customary for the court to first recite the concluding verdict.

But the sequence of events is up to the court's discretion and could progress differently from common practice.

In both trials of former Presidents Roh Moo-hyun and Park Geun-hye, the entire sentencing took around 20 minutes.

Prof. Cha Jin-a / School of Law, Korea University
If opinions are split, they need to explain the individual views and reasoning behind it, so it may take considerable time.

Effect of the verdict comes into force from the time the presiding judge reads out the concluding decision.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Sentencing took 20 minutes in past
    • 입력 2025-04-02 15:55:03
    • 수정2025-04-02 15:55:59
    News Today

[LEAD]
What will unfold at President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment ruling in two days? The outcome depends on whether the justices' opinions are in complete agreement or if there are disagreements. Here's what to expect.

[REPORT]
Once the eight justices enter the courtroom and the case number is called out, the sentencing begins.

Moon Hyung-bae / Acting chief justice, Constitutional Court(Feb. 25)
Presidential impeachment case numbered 2024 heonna 8 begins now.

Then follows the reading of the final verdict.

If a unanimous decision was reached, judgements on disputed points are first presented with the conclusion coming later.

This was the case in the past two presidential impeachment trials.

Yoon Young-chul /Ex-chief justice (Ex-Pres. Roh Moo-hyun's ruling, 2004)
The quorum necessary for impeachment is not met, the motion is dismissed.

Lee Jung-mi /Ex-acting chief justice (Ex-Pres. Park Geun-hye's ruling, 2017)
We declare the unanimous concluding verdict. Pres. Park Geun-hye is dismissed.

However if it's a split decision or differences exist in minor details, it is customary for the court to first recite the concluding verdict.

But the sequence of events is up to the court's discretion and could progress differently from common practice.

In both trials of former Presidents Roh Moo-hyun and Park Geun-hye, the entire sentencing took around 20 minutes.

Prof. Cha Jin-a / School of Law, Korea University
If opinions are split, they need to explain the individual views and reasoning behind it, so it may take considerable time.

Effect of the verdict comes into force from the time the presiding judge reads out the concluding decision.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘헌법재판소 재판관 마은혁 임명촉구 결의안’, <br>야당 주도 국회 본회의 통과

‘헌법재판소 재판관 마은혁 임명촉구 결의안’, 야당 주도 국회 본회의 통과

여 “민주, ‘승복’ 의사 밝혀야”·야 “헌법 파괴 행위…헌재 결단하라”

여 “민주, ‘승복’ 의사 밝혀야”·야 “헌법 파괴 행위…헌재 결단하라”
4·2 재보선 투표율, 오후 5시 <br>기준 21.73%

4·2 재보선 투표율, 오후 5시 기준 21.73%
윤 대통령 탄핵 선고 D-2…<br>추가 평의는 계속

윤 대통령 탄핵 선고 D-2…추가 평의는 계속
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.