[News Today] Sentencing took 20 minutes in past

What will unfold at President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment ruling in two days? The outcome depends on whether the justices' opinions are in complete agreement or if there are disagreements. Here's what to expect.



Once the eight justices enter the courtroom and the case number is called out, the sentencing begins.



Moon Hyung-bae / Acting chief justice, Constitutional Court(Feb. 25)

Presidential impeachment case numbered 2024 heonna 8 begins now.



Then follows the reading of the final verdict.



If a unanimous decision was reached, judgements on disputed points are first presented with the conclusion coming later.



This was the case in the past two presidential impeachment trials.



Yoon Young-chul /Ex-chief justice (Ex-Pres. Roh Moo-hyun's ruling, 2004)

The quorum necessary for impeachment is not met, the motion is dismissed.



Lee Jung-mi /Ex-acting chief justice (Ex-Pres. Park Geun-hye's ruling, 2017)

We declare the unanimous concluding verdict. Pres. Park Geun-hye is dismissed.



However if it's a split decision or differences exist in minor details, it is customary for the court to first recite the concluding verdict.



But the sequence of events is up to the court's discretion and could progress differently from common practice.



In both trials of former Presidents Roh Moo-hyun and Park Geun-hye, the entire sentencing took around 20 minutes.



Prof. Cha Jin-a / School of Law, Korea University

If opinions are split, they need to explain the individual views and reasoning behind it, so it may take considerable time.



Effect of the verdict comes into force from the time the presiding judge reads out the concluding decision.