[News Today] Painful wait at evac shelters

[LEAD]
We have updates from the Yeongnam region, where many have lost their homes to recent wildfires. Displaced residents now face an uncertain future, with no homes to return to. Efforts to install container-based temporary housing are underway, yet there's no set timeline for when their shelter life will end.

[REPORT]
This gym is filled with tents where some 40 residents who lost their homes in the wildfires are currently staying.

It's been ten days at this evacuation shelter.

The people here endure various inconveniences. It is a painful experience.

Kim Oi-sun / Uiseong-gun resident
Washing is the toughest part. There's no hot water. It's humiliating that we can't wash up.

Those with bad knees have hard times adjusting to the hard tent floors.

This senior center also houses a temporary shelter.

This resident who drops by her burnt home three to four times a day to feed the pet dog is worried after hearing news that demolition is being delayed.

Some 37-hundred homes were lost in the fires in five counties and cities in Gyeongsangbuk-do Province.

Some predict that after the homes are demolished, it can take over two months to build temporary residence.

Son Mal-im / Uiseong-gun resident
I hope my house is torn down and a prefab home is built. But we are just told to wait. How long it will take.

Sleeping at the local community center with a dozen others for several days is a new experience even for the seniors who are more than 90 years old.

Ryu Chun-hee / Uiseong-gun resident
We live a thrifty lifestyle and save all we can, but who knew everything would
burn down.

The number of displaced people hoping to get into temporary housing stands at around 16-hundred.

Gyeongsangbuk-do Province has begun installing these units but construction is expected to take quite some time, given the high demand.

공지·정정

