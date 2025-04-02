[News Today] Hidden heroes in wildfires
[LEAD]
A dramatic rescue in a coastal village in Yeongdeok, recently touched by wildfires, has been reported. Dozens of elderly residents, once isolated, were saved through the brave efforts of fishermen and a migrant worker. Here's the hidden heroes.
[REPORT]
A coastal village is engulfed in wildfires brought by strong winds.
As the flames spread to the roads, residents rush to evacuate to a breakwater.
Shin Eun-jae / Yeongdeok-gun resident
We were stranded. If we weren't rescued, they would've only found our bones.
The village chief knocked on every door to wake up residents who were asleep.
A young migrant worker, who has lived in this village for nearly eight years, carried elderly residents on his back to help them evacuate.
Crew member from Indonesia /
I visited about 7 houses, going back and forth. People in this neighborhood are my family in Korea.
But after the residents managed to evacuate to the breakwater, Coast Guard boats could not reach them because of strong winds and shallow water.
Just then, a private rescue team showed up in a boat.
Jeon Dae-heon / Maritime Rescue and Salvation Association
We had 20 people on each boat, told them to stay low and hold their breath, as smoke or flames could reach within 100 meters.
Fishermen also joined in the rescue efforts.
Fishing boats transported the rescued residents and worked with the Coast Guard to evacuate them to piers that were not affected by the wildfires yet.
Shim Jae-wook / Captain, Samson boat
Flames were strong enough to reach the boats, which are made of wood at the bottom. I kept spraying water, because sparks were landing on my boat.
Thanks to these hidden heroes, who risked their lives late at night, some 100 residents were able to escape unscathed.
