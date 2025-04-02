[News Today] More older people learning AI

입력 2025-04-02 15:55:24 수정 2025-04-02 15:56:32





[LEAD]

AI has now become part of our everyday lives, and it's s no longer a subject just for the younger generation of the 2030s. In fact, one in five candidates taking AI certification exams is now over the age of fifty, highlighting a broad interest across generations.



[REPORT]

Park Sun-ok retired after working as a math teacher.



After four attempts, she finally earned an AI certificate last month.



At sixty-six she was the oldest applicant this year.



Park Sun-ok / AICE Test Taker

Only when I know AI, the world I will live in from now on would be fun and I would be able to talk with younger people.



Seeing countless machines doing human work like robot cleaners and unmanned kiosks at restaurants, she believes that AI would soon become an inseparable part of the reality we live in.



Park Sun-ok / AICE Test Taker

Rather than being afraid of it, I choose to live in a world where I can enjoy what it has to offer.



The number of people taking the AI certification test has more than doubled every year. The exam was launched in 2021.



One out of five applicants is fifty or older.



Case in point: 63-year-old Lee Jae-kyeong who works in the IT industry.



The ability to make use of AI both in and outside of office became a necessity.



Lee Jae-kyeong / AICE Test Taker

I would have to search for an hour or two if I wanted to plan a trip or find out what kind of exercise I need to do for my health. But AI can finish it in under 5 minutes.



Lee Jong-hyung / Director, KT AICE Planning Team

Since this is the age of lifelong learning, people older than 50 are taking greater interest in the new technology.



But teaching AI to the older population and marginal groups with limited access to technology has become a new social issue for Korea.