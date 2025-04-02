News Today

[News Today] More older people learning AI

입력 2025.04.02 (15:55) 수정 2025.04.02 (15:56)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
AI has now become part of our everyday lives, and it's s no longer a subject just for the younger generation of the 2030s. In fact, one in five candidates taking AI certification exams is now over the age of fifty, highlighting a broad interest across generations.

[REPORT]
Park Sun-ok retired after working as a math teacher.

After four attempts, she finally earned an AI certificate last month.

At sixty-six she was the oldest applicant this year.

Park Sun-ok / AICE Test Taker
Only when I know AI, the world I will live in from now on would be fun and I would be able to talk with younger people.

Seeing countless machines doing human work like robot cleaners and unmanned kiosks at restaurants, she believes that AI would soon become an inseparable part of the reality we live in.

Park Sun-ok / AICE Test Taker
Rather than being afraid of it, I choose to live in a world where I can enjoy what it has to offer.

The number of people taking the AI certification test has more than doubled every year. The exam was launched in 2021.

One out of five applicants is fifty or older.

Case in point: 63-year-old Lee Jae-kyeong who works in the IT industry.

The ability to make use of AI both in and outside of office became a necessity.

Lee Jae-kyeong / AICE Test Taker
I would have to search for an hour or two if I wanted to plan a trip or find out what kind of exercise I need to do for my health. But AI can finish it in under 5 minutes.

Lee Jong-hyung / Director, KT AICE Planning Team
Since this is the age of lifelong learning, people older than 50 are taking greater interest in the new technology.

But teaching AI to the older population and marginal groups with limited access to technology has become a new social issue for Korea.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] More older people learning AI
    • 입력 2025-04-02 15:55:24
    • 수정2025-04-02 15:56:32
    News Today

[LEAD]
AI has now become part of our everyday lives, and it's s no longer a subject just for the younger generation of the 2030s. In fact, one in five candidates taking AI certification exams is now over the age of fifty, highlighting a broad interest across generations.

[REPORT]
Park Sun-ok retired after working as a math teacher.

After four attempts, she finally earned an AI certificate last month.

At sixty-six she was the oldest applicant this year.

Park Sun-ok / AICE Test Taker
Only when I know AI, the world I will live in from now on would be fun and I would be able to talk with younger people.

Seeing countless machines doing human work like robot cleaners and unmanned kiosks at restaurants, she believes that AI would soon become an inseparable part of the reality we live in.

Park Sun-ok / AICE Test Taker
Rather than being afraid of it, I choose to live in a world where I can enjoy what it has to offer.

The number of people taking the AI certification test has more than doubled every year. The exam was launched in 2021.

One out of five applicants is fifty or older.

Case in point: 63-year-old Lee Jae-kyeong who works in the IT industry.

The ability to make use of AI both in and outside of office became a necessity.

Lee Jae-kyeong / AICE Test Taker
I would have to search for an hour or two if I wanted to plan a trip or find out what kind of exercise I need to do for my health. But AI can finish it in under 5 minutes.

Lee Jong-hyung / Director, KT AICE Planning Team
Since this is the age of lifelong learning, people older than 50 are taking greater interest in the new technology.

But teaching AI to the older population and marginal groups with limited access to technology has become a new social issue for Korea.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘헌법재판소 재판관 마은혁 임명촉구 결의안’, <br>야당 주도 국회 본회의 통과

‘헌법재판소 재판관 마은혁 임명촉구 결의안’, 야당 주도 국회 본회의 통과

여 “민주, ‘승복’ 의사 밝혀야”·야 “헌법 파괴 행위…헌재 결단하라”

여 “민주, ‘승복’ 의사 밝혀야”·야 “헌법 파괴 행위…헌재 결단하라”
4·2 재보선 투표율, 오후 5시 <br>기준 21.73%

4·2 재보선 투표율, 오후 5시 기준 21.73%
윤 대통령 탄핵 선고 D-2…<br>추가 평의는 계속

윤 대통령 탄핵 선고 D-2…추가 평의는 계속
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.