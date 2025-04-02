News Today

[News Today] Ready for Icheon Ceramics Festival

입력 2025.04.02 (15:55) 수정 2025.04.02 (15:56)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
A Ceramics Festival is set to be held in Icheon, an area known for its pottery studios. The event showcases unique ceramics that break away from traditional forms.

[REPORT]
These may look like disposable paper cups at a glance but they are all ceramics baked with clay.

The slight bends are intentional to make the cup easier to hold, a feature of functionality.

Lee Hyun-han / Ceramics artist
People find them very amusing and sensual.

Ahead of the Icheon Ceramics Festival, some 240 workshops are getting ready to welcome guests with their unique works.

Creative and fun products, moving away from traditional pottery norms, are to be showcased this year.

With more city dwellers raising plants and pets indoors, pet-specific bowls and clay pots for plants are growing in popularity.

Jo Sun-hee / Runs clay pot workshop
People want one-of-a-kind flower pots that can also be decorative. Those items
are popular.

Pre-festival programs are already underway allowing visitors to get a taste of the events to come in advance.

People can make their own ceramic creations at pottery studios and once they are dried and baked, they can pick up the finished product during the festival period.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Ready for Icheon Ceramics Festival
    • 입력 2025-04-02 15:55:29
    • 수정2025-04-02 15:56:41
    News Today

[LEAD]
A Ceramics Festival is set to be held in Icheon, an area known for its pottery studios. The event showcases unique ceramics that break away from traditional forms.

[REPORT]
These may look like disposable paper cups at a glance but they are all ceramics baked with clay.

The slight bends are intentional to make the cup easier to hold, a feature of functionality.

Lee Hyun-han / Ceramics artist
People find them very amusing and sensual.

Ahead of the Icheon Ceramics Festival, some 240 workshops are getting ready to welcome guests with their unique works.

Creative and fun products, moving away from traditional pottery norms, are to be showcased this year.

With more city dwellers raising plants and pets indoors, pet-specific bowls and clay pots for plants are growing in popularity.

Jo Sun-hee / Runs clay pot workshop
People want one-of-a-kind flower pots that can also be decorative. Those items
are popular.

Pre-festival programs are already underway allowing visitors to get a taste of the events to come in advance.

People can make their own ceramic creations at pottery studios and once they are dried and baked, they can pick up the finished product during the festival period.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘헌법재판소 재판관 마은혁 임명촉구 결의안’, <br>야당 주도 국회 본회의 통과

‘헌법재판소 재판관 마은혁 임명촉구 결의안’, 야당 주도 국회 본회의 통과

여 “민주, ‘승복’ 의사 밝혀야”·야 “헌법 파괴 행위…헌재 결단하라”

여 “민주, ‘승복’ 의사 밝혀야”·야 “헌법 파괴 행위…헌재 결단하라”
4·2 재보선 투표율, 오후 5시 <br>기준 21.73%

4·2 재보선 투표율, 오후 5시 기준 21.73%
윤 대통령 탄핵 선고 D-2…<br>추가 평의는 계속

윤 대통령 탄핵 선고 D-2…추가 평의는 계속
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.