News 9

150m radius “vacuum operation”

입력 2025.04.02 (23:55)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The police have significantly strengthened security measures around the Constitutional Court.

Today (Apr. 2), police have completed the vacuum operation, controlling a 150-meter radius, which is wider than the initially mentioned 100 meters.

The number of schools that will be closed the day after tomorrow (Apr. 4) has increased to sixteen.

Reporter Min Jeong-hee has the details.

[Report]

This is a street near the Constitutional Court.

Barriers are placed everywhere, leaving no gaps for vehicles to pass through.

The so-called 'vacuum' operation has been completed, which prohibits gatherings and one-person protests within a 150m area around the Constitutional Court.

[Choi Jae-won/Employee at a restaurant near the Constitutional Court: "There are many cases where delivery vehicles cannot enter, so today has been quite difficult..."]

Initially, the police planned to create a vacuum for a 100m radius, but they expanded the area to 150m.

About 200 police vehicles, including police buses, have been deployed.

If you go up the road behind me, you will reach the Constitutional Court.

As you can see, numerous police cars are completely blocking the road leading up.

People, including tourists, are entering the area under police control.

All protesters who remained at the sit-in site in front of the Constitutional Court have also withdrawn.

The 'vacuum zone' set by the police includes the road leading from Anguk Station to Anguk Intersection and the sidewalks surrounding the Constitutional Court.

A buffer zone is planned to be established the day before the ruling from Gwanghwamun Square to Insadong to prevent clashes between pro and anti-impeachment rallies.

Sixteen schools in Seoul, including eleven near the Constitutional Court, have decided to close on the day of the ruling.

Amidst heightened tension, pro and anti-impeachment rallies continued near the Constitutional Court today.

The pro-impeachment side urged for a swift removal.

["Remove Yoon Suk Yeol! (Remove him, remove him, remove him!)"]

The anti-impeachment side demanded dismissal and rejection.

["President Yoon Suk Yeol! (We love you!)"]

On the day of the ruling, it is expected that hundreds of thousands of people will gather around the Constitutional Court and Gwanghwamun area.

This is KBS News, Min Jeong-hee.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • 150m radius “vacuum operation”
    • 입력 2025-04-02 23:55:06
    News 9
[Anchor]

The police have significantly strengthened security measures around the Constitutional Court.

Today (Apr. 2), police have completed the vacuum operation, controlling a 150-meter radius, which is wider than the initially mentioned 100 meters.

The number of schools that will be closed the day after tomorrow (Apr. 4) has increased to sixteen.

Reporter Min Jeong-hee has the details.

[Report]

This is a street near the Constitutional Court.

Barriers are placed everywhere, leaving no gaps for vehicles to pass through.

The so-called 'vacuum' operation has been completed, which prohibits gatherings and one-person protests within a 150m area around the Constitutional Court.

[Choi Jae-won/Employee at a restaurant near the Constitutional Court: "There are many cases where delivery vehicles cannot enter, so today has been quite difficult..."]

Initially, the police planned to create a vacuum for a 100m radius, but they expanded the area to 150m.

About 200 police vehicles, including police buses, have been deployed.

If you go up the road behind me, you will reach the Constitutional Court.

As you can see, numerous police cars are completely blocking the road leading up.

People, including tourists, are entering the area under police control.

All protesters who remained at the sit-in site in front of the Constitutional Court have also withdrawn.

The 'vacuum zone' set by the police includes the road leading from Anguk Station to Anguk Intersection and the sidewalks surrounding the Constitutional Court.

A buffer zone is planned to be established the day before the ruling from Gwanghwamun Square to Insadong to prevent clashes between pro and anti-impeachment rallies.

Sixteen schools in Seoul, including eleven near the Constitutional Court, have decided to close on the day of the ruling.

Amidst heightened tension, pro and anti-impeachment rallies continued near the Constitutional Court today.

The pro-impeachment side urged for a swift removal.

["Remove Yoon Suk Yeol! (Remove him, remove him, remove him!)"]

The anti-impeachment side demanded dismissal and rejection.

["President Yoon Suk Yeol! (We love you!)"]

On the day of the ruling, it is expected that hundreds of thousands of people will gather around the Constitutional Court and Gwanghwamun area.

This is KBS News, Min Jeong-hee.
민정희
민정희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

전남 담양군수 재선거, 혁신당 정철원 당선…<br>“정치혁신 하라는 준엄한 명령”

전남 담양군수 재선거, 혁신당 정철원 당선…“정치혁신 하라는 준엄한 명령”
윤 탄핵 선고 하루 앞으로…최종 결정문 작성 매진

윤 탄핵 선고 하루 앞으로…최종 결정문 작성 매진
야 “만장일치 인용해야”…<br>이재명 “승복은 윤석열이”

야 “만장일치 인용해야”…이재명 “승복은 윤석열이”
여 “윤 대통령 조속 복귀해야” …“이재명 국민 무시”

여 “윤 대통령 조속 복귀해야” …“이재명 국민 무시”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.