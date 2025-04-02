150m radius “vacuum operation”

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The police have significantly strengthened security measures around the Constitutional Court.



Today (Apr. 2), police have completed the vacuum operation, controlling a 150-meter radius, which is wider than the initially mentioned 100 meters.



The number of schools that will be closed the day after tomorrow (Apr. 4) has increased to sixteen.



Reporter Min Jeong-hee has the details.



[Report]



This is a street near the Constitutional Court.



Barriers are placed everywhere, leaving no gaps for vehicles to pass through.



The so-called 'vacuum' operation has been completed, which prohibits gatherings and one-person protests within a 150m area around the Constitutional Court.



[Choi Jae-won/Employee at a restaurant near the Constitutional Court: "There are many cases where delivery vehicles cannot enter, so today has been quite difficult..."]



Initially, the police planned to create a vacuum for a 100m radius, but they expanded the area to 150m.



About 200 police vehicles, including police buses, have been deployed.



If you go up the road behind me, you will reach the Constitutional Court.



As you can see, numerous police cars are completely blocking the road leading up.



People, including tourists, are entering the area under police control.



All protesters who remained at the sit-in site in front of the Constitutional Court have also withdrawn.



The 'vacuum zone' set by the police includes the road leading from Anguk Station to Anguk Intersection and the sidewalks surrounding the Constitutional Court.



A buffer zone is planned to be established the day before the ruling from Gwanghwamun Square to Insadong to prevent clashes between pro and anti-impeachment rallies.



Sixteen schools in Seoul, including eleven near the Constitutional Court, have decided to close on the day of the ruling.



Amidst heightened tension, pro and anti-impeachment rallies continued near the Constitutional Court today.



The pro-impeachment side urged for a swift removal.



["Remove Yoon Suk Yeol! (Remove him, remove him, remove him!)"]



The anti-impeachment side demanded dismissal and rejection.



["President Yoon Suk Yeol! (We love you!)"]



On the day of the ruling, it is expected that hundreds of thousands of people will gather around the Constitutional Court and Gwanghwamun area.



This is KBS News, Min Jeong-hee.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!