DP anticipates unanimous impeachment

[Anchor]



The Democratic Party has stated that there is no conclusion other than the impeachment of President Yoon, expressing confidence in a unanimous ruling.



In response to a question about whether they would accept the Constitutional Court's decision, Representative Lee Jae-myung replied that acceptance is something President Yoon should do.



Reporter Oh Dae-seong reports.



[Report]



Two days before the ruling date for President Yoon's impeachment trial, the Democratic Party intensified its public campaign urging for his removal.



They expressed anticipation that the Constitutional Court would reach an approriate conclusion with a sense of historical mission.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "(The justices) are composed of individuals with outstanding capabilities and character in the Republic of Korea. Could there be a decision that doesn't uphold the constitutional order?"]



He emphasized that a unanimous ruling is expected and that there is no conclusion other than impeachment, which is common sense among the public.



[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "The return of Yoon Suk Yeol means the destruction of the Republic of Korea. Impeachment dismissal would give Yoon Suk Yeol the license to declare martial law as he wishes."]



Representative Lee Jae-myung has resumed his on-site activities, attending a public meeting on people's livelihoods.



In response to demands for an official message of acceptance of the Constitutional Court's ruling, he shifted the focus onto President Yoon.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "(You said you would naturally accept the Constitutional Court's decision. Can we assume your position remains unchanged?) Acceptance is something Yoon Suk Yeol should do."]



Previously, Representative Lee had stated in a YouTube broadcast that acceptance is a natural thing.



In the National Assembly, an impeachment motion was reported against Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok, proposed by the opposition .



The Democratic Party is said to consider the timing of the vote after the impeachment trial ruling.



A resolution urging the appointment of Constitutional Court Justice Ma Eun-hyuk was also adopted amid the exit of ruling party lawmakers.



This is KBS News, Oh Dae-seong.



