Trump's tariffs reveal imminent

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



U.S. President Trump will announce reciprocal tariffs tomorrow (Apr. 3rd) morning, Korean time.



The White House has indicated that the tariffs will take effect immediately upon announcement.



It seems difficult for South Korea to avoid reciprocal tariffs, raising concerns that the Korea-U.S. FTA will effectively be nullified.



First, we go to Washington with our correspondent Kim Kyung-soo.



[Report]



U.S. President Trump will be announcing his reciprocal tariffs at the "Make America Wealthy Again" ceremony tomorrow morning, Korean time.



The tariffs will be implemented immediately upon announcement.



[Karoline Leavitt/White House Spokesperson: "Our large and persistent annual trade deficit that's gutted our industries and hollowed out key workforces. But those days of America, beginning tomorrow, being ripped off are over."]



The specific details regarding which countries will face what percentage of tariffs seem to be under final adjustments and have not been disclosed.



U.S. media reports indicate that options being considered include imposing a uniform 20% tariff on all countries, applying different tariffs for each country, and only imposing tariffs on countries that create significant deficits for the U.S.



In any case, it appears difficult for South Korea to avoid reciprocal tariffs.



However, Bloomberg estimates that the Trump-style reciprocal tariff rate for South Korea will be 16%, which is relatively lower compared to other countries.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "I think this is going to be an amazing — I call it a lot of different names — but it really in a sense is a rebirth of a country."]



The White House has stated that President Trump is always open to receiving calls.



This means there will be opportunities for follow-up negotiations, suggesting countries to come up with investment plans that suit U.S. preferences.



If reciprocal tariffs are realized, the Korea-U.S. FTA will effectively become null and void.



South Korea's economy now faces the challenge of responding to the global trend of protectionism.



This is Kim Kyung-soo from KBS News in Washington.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!