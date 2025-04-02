News 9

Trump's tariffs reveal imminent

입력 2025.04.02 (23:55)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

U.S. President Trump will announce reciprocal tariffs tomorrow (Apr. 3rd) morning, Korean time.

The White House has indicated that the tariffs will take effect immediately upon announcement.

It seems difficult for South Korea to avoid reciprocal tariffs, raising concerns that the Korea-U.S. FTA will effectively be nullified.

First, we go to Washington with our correspondent Kim Kyung-soo.

[Report]

U.S. President Trump will be announcing his reciprocal tariffs at the "Make America Wealthy Again" ceremony tomorrow morning, Korean time.

The tariffs will be implemented immediately upon announcement.

[Karoline Leavitt/White House Spokesperson: "Our large and persistent annual trade deficit that's gutted our industries and hollowed out key workforces. But those days of America, beginning tomorrow, being ripped off are over."]

The specific details regarding which countries will face what percentage of tariffs seem to be under final adjustments and have not been disclosed.

U.S. media reports indicate that options being considered include imposing a uniform 20% tariff on all countries, applying different tariffs for each country, and only imposing tariffs on countries that create significant deficits for the U.S.

In any case, it appears difficult for South Korea to avoid reciprocal tariffs.

However, Bloomberg estimates that the Trump-style reciprocal tariff rate for South Korea will be 16%, which is relatively lower compared to other countries.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "I think this is going to be an amazing — I call it a lot of different names — but it really in a sense is a rebirth of a country."]

The White House has stated that President Trump is always open to receiving calls.

This means there will be opportunities for follow-up negotiations, suggesting countries to come up with investment plans that suit U.S. preferences.

If reciprocal tariffs are realized, the Korea-U.S. FTA will effectively become null and void.

South Korea's economy now faces the challenge of responding to the global trend of protectionism.

This is Kim Kyung-soo from KBS News in Washington.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Trump's tariffs reveal imminent
    • 입력 2025-04-02 23:55:06
    News 9
[Anchor]

U.S. President Trump will announce reciprocal tariffs tomorrow (Apr. 3rd) morning, Korean time.

The White House has indicated that the tariffs will take effect immediately upon announcement.

It seems difficult for South Korea to avoid reciprocal tariffs, raising concerns that the Korea-U.S. FTA will effectively be nullified.

First, we go to Washington with our correspondent Kim Kyung-soo.

[Report]

U.S. President Trump will be announcing his reciprocal tariffs at the "Make America Wealthy Again" ceremony tomorrow morning, Korean time.

The tariffs will be implemented immediately upon announcement.

[Karoline Leavitt/White House Spokesperson: "Our large and persistent annual trade deficit that's gutted our industries and hollowed out key workforces. But those days of America, beginning tomorrow, being ripped off are over."]

The specific details regarding which countries will face what percentage of tariffs seem to be under final adjustments and have not been disclosed.

U.S. media reports indicate that options being considered include imposing a uniform 20% tariff on all countries, applying different tariffs for each country, and only imposing tariffs on countries that create significant deficits for the U.S.

In any case, it appears difficult for South Korea to avoid reciprocal tariffs.

However, Bloomberg estimates that the Trump-style reciprocal tariff rate for South Korea will be 16%, which is relatively lower compared to other countries.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "I think this is going to be an amazing — I call it a lot of different names — but it really in a sense is a rebirth of a country."]

The White House has stated that President Trump is always open to receiving calls.

This means there will be opportunities for follow-up negotiations, suggesting countries to come up with investment plans that suit U.S. preferences.

If reciprocal tariffs are realized, the Korea-U.S. FTA will effectively become null and void.

South Korea's economy now faces the challenge of responding to the global trend of protectionism.

This is Kim Kyung-soo from KBS News in Washington.
김경수
김경수 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

전남 담양군수 재선거, 혁신당 정철원 당선…<br>“정치혁신 하라는 준엄한 명령”

전남 담양군수 재선거, 혁신당 정철원 당선…“정치혁신 하라는 준엄한 명령”
윤 탄핵 선고 하루 앞으로…최종 결정문 작성 매진

윤 탄핵 선고 하루 앞으로…최종 결정문 작성 매진
야 “만장일치 인용해야”…<br>이재명 “승복은 윤석열이”

야 “만장일치 인용해야”…이재명 “승복은 윤석열이”
여 “윤 대통령 조속 복귀해야” …“이재명 국민 무시”

여 “윤 대통령 조속 복귀해야” …“이재명 국민 무시”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.