Companies helpless against tariffs

[Anchor]



Small and medium-sized enterprises with more limited responses to tariffs are truly at a loss.



In the case of a small business producing steel parts, hundreds of tons of export goods are piling up in the factory warehouse because they cannot be shipped to the United States due to tariffs.



Next, reporter Park Kyung-jun has the details.



[Report]



This is a small company that produces heavy equipment and ship bolts.



Last year, it exported $6 million, worth 8.7 billion won, to the United States alone.



However, the export goods, which are fully packaged, are now just sitting in the factory.



The piled-up parts come to 200 tons.



After the U.S. imposed a 25% tariff on imported steel on the 12th of last month, U.S. clients refused to accept the goods, saying they could not afford to pay the tariffs.



There are concerns that if additional reciprocal tariffs are applied, the export route will effectively be blocked.



[Jung Han-sung/CEO of a bolt manufacturing company: "I don't know how much the reciprocal tariff will be, but if additional tariffs are imposed, will U.S. customers be able to bear that and buy our products?"]



Until now, steel parts have been exported almost duty-free due to the Korea-U.S. FTA.



They had a price competitiveness over Southeast Asian countries that impose an 8% tariff, but the situation has become difficult.



Six out of ten of our manufacturers responded that they are directly or indirectly affected by U.S. tariff policies.



However, one out of four small and medium-sized enterprises affected by this situation have not been able to come up with any response plans.



The K-beauty cosmetics industry, which surpassed France to become the top exporter to the U.S. last year, is also in a state of emergency.



Most small and medium-sized enterprises find it hard to survive solely on product competitiveness if prices rise due to tariffs.



[Beauty industry official: "We are starting from a slightly different point, relative to larger companies. So we wonder if we can break through that entry barrier."]



Small and medium-sized enterprises are helplessly waiting for decisions from the U.S. and government measures.



This is KBS News, Park Kyung-jun.



