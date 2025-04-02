News 9

Ruling two days away

[Anchor]

The ruling on the impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol is now just two days away.

The Constitutional Court is reportedly in the process of finalizing the decision document.

Considering the significance of this trial, the Court is said to be carefully reviewing the decision document through repeated deliberations.

First, Gong Min-kyung reports.

[Report]

With two days left until the ruling, the Constitutional Court continues its deliberations today (Apr. 2) under restricted access for outsiders.

Judges who designated the ruling date during yesterday's deliberation are reported to have reached a preliminary conclusion through their discussions.

In the remaining time, they are expected to continue the final work of refining the decision document.

Based on the draft decision document prepared by the Court's researchers, the justices are directly editing the content.

Given the importance of the presidential impeachment case, it is understood that they are continuing a careful review of the decision document.

There will likely be additional discussions on how much of the minority opinions that the justices can express will be included in the decision document.

If there are 'dissenting opinions' that differ from the conclusion of the ruling, or 'separate or supplementary opinions' that share the same conclusion but differ in detailed logic, there may be coordination on these as well.

The final decision document will be completed once all eight justices sign it, with deliberations for refinements expected to continue until the ruling is announced.

In the case of former President Roh Moo-hyun, three additional deliberations took place after the ruling date was set, while former President Park Geun-hye had two more deliberations.

The judges are expected to review and finalize the decision document late tomorrow afternoon (Apr. 3).

This is KBS News, Gong Min-kyung.

