Rural areas lack fire insurance

[Anchor]



More than 4,000 homes have been burned down due to the large-scale wildfire.



However, it is said that very few of the victims have fire insurance.



It is inevitable for the recovery efforts to be daunting.



Reporter Kim Ji-hong has the story.



[Report]



A rural village swept away by the wildfire.



The homes consumed by the flames have revealed their stark remains.



Houses and storage facilities have completely collapsed, and household items are burned beyond recognition.



Residents who lost their homes in an instant can only sigh in distress.



[Son Gi-tae/Gyeongbuk Uiseong-gun Danchon-myeon: "Living by farming is tight, you know. I never had the capacity to think about insurance, and now that there's damage, it comes to mind."]



In a village turned to ashes, only 3 out of 28 burned homes have fire insurance.



In rural areas, while the subscription rate for crop disaster insurance is high, it is rare for homeowners to have fire insurance, unlike in urban areas.



The victims have no choice but to rely on government-supported recovery funds.



However, the housing recovery support fund is limited to a maximum of 36 million won for total loss and 18 million won for partial loss.



This amount is far from sufficient to demolish and rebuild a home.



[Ryu Si-guk/Gyeongbuk Uiseong-gun Danchon-myeon: "To be blunt, even if you say you can build a house for 100 million won, it's not easy for the children to have the means and say, 'Mom, I'll build it for you'."]



Due to this large-scale wildfire, over 4,000 homes have burned nationwide, with the majority, around 3,980 homes, concentrated in five cities and counties in North Gyeongsang Province.



North Gyeongsang Province has requested the government to apply support funds at the level of natural disasters, which have a larger scale of support than social disasters like wildfires.



This is KBS News, Kim Ji-hong.



