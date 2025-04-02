Undisclosed “land subsidence risk map”

동영상 고정 취소

Recently, there was a road subsidence incident in Gangdong-gu, Seoul. But this road had already been classified as an at-risk area by the Seoul city government.



The city of Seoul has created a risk map for ground subsidence, but it has not been made public.



It is said to be due to property and housing prices.



First, reporter Kim Seong-soo has the story.



[Report]



In August of last year, a road subsidence incident occurred in Yeonhui-dong, Seoul.



At that time, two people in the fallen vehicle were injured, and the city of Seoul hastily announced measures.



They planned to create a map assessing the risk of ground subsidence across the city.



[Jeong Seong-guk/Former Director of Road Planning, Seoul City/Sep. 2024: "In addition to managing construction sites, we will establish a 'safety map for ground subsidence'..."]



The risk of ground subsidence is classified into five levels, with areas that have aging water pipes or are undergoing underground construction classified as dangerous zones.



The map containing relevant information for the entire city of Seoul was completed at the end of last year, but due to the city's decision to keep it confidential, citizens cannot access it.



It was also belatedly revealed that the site of the road subsidence incident that occurred last month in Gangdong-gu was classified at the highest risk level on this map.



However, the city of Seoul maintains its position that it cannot disclose this information to anyone except construction officials.



If areas with high risk are made known, it could affect property prices in the vicinity, and residents might experience excessive anxiety.



In reality, residents have a different perspective.



[Lee Chung-hee/Owner of a gas station near the subsidence area: "I was not aware of the (risk) level. If I had known, I would have intervened more actively to supervise the construction or reported any signs more proactively...."]



Large-scale underground construction is currently underway in various parts of Seoul, including Yeongdong-daero and the Dongbu Expressway.



While ground subsidence incidents continue, people continue to have no official way to know the risk levels.



This is KBS News, Kim Seong-soo.



