PPP criticizes DP's arrogance

[Anchor]

The People Power Party stated that President Yoon must return promptly.

Regarding Representative Lee Jae-myung's remarks, the PPP criticized it as an attitude that disregards the public and repeatedly urged compliance with the Constitutional Court's decision.

This is a report by reporter Lee Ye-jin.

[Report]

The People Power Party expressed hope for President Yoon's swift return, stating that the dismissal of the impeachment motion is the party's stance.

[Kwon Young-se/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "The President must return to his duties promptly to reorganize the halted state affairs and take care of the people's livelihoods."]

They emphasized that with economic uncertainties and difficulties in diplomacy and security, it is now time for the President to return.

They criticized the Democratic Party's remarks about bloodshed and the "Eulsa Five" as evidence of collective madness reaching its peak.

In particular, they pointed to Representative Lee Jae-myung's statement that President Yoon should be one to comply, and urged for an official promise to accept the court's ruling.

[Kwon Seong-dong/Leader of the People Power Party's National Assembly: "This is an extremely arrogant attitude, not only disregarding the public but also suggesting that he stands above the Constitution...."]

The PPP argued that they could not grant a pardon to the Democratic Party's parliamentary dictatorship and called for a dismissal ruling, also delivering 1.78 million signatures against impeachment to the Constitutional Court.

[Yoon Sang-hyun/Member of the People Power Party: "The impeachment trial process, marked by procedural unfairness, illegality, and political bias, should naturally be dismissed...."]

The People Power Party also disclosed the details of the fees for the impeachment case.

A budget of over 460 million won was spent on 13 impeachment motions, with fees ranging from 9.24 million won to 33 million won.

Among these, one firm received 55 million won for taking on five cases.

The People Power Party claimed that the National Assembly's budget is being used to enrich lawyers closely aligned with the Democratic Party.

KBS News, Lee Ye-jin.

공지·정정

