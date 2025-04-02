PM urges to accept court's ruling

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Acting President Han Duck-soo emphasized the importance of accepting any decision that comes out, urging for compliance.



He also requested the political sphere to refrain from provocative remarks.



The police announced that they would mobilize all their capabilities to prevent violent protests.



Reporter Hyun Ye-seul has the details.



[Report]



Acting President Han Duck-soo, who convened heads of law enforcement agencies, repeatedly emphasized the need for 'compliance' with the results of the impeachment trial.



[Han Duck-soo/Acting President: "Regardless of the decision made, we must calmly and coolly accept the results in accordance with the principles of the rule of law."]



He also urged the political sphere to adopt a 'responsible attitude.'



"It is time to prioritize the stability and survival of the community over political advantages or disadvantages," he stressed.



[Han Duck-soo/Acting President: "I earnestly request that you refrain from remarks that could provoke or incite illegal protests and violence."]



He stated that illegal and violent acts would not be tolerated and that accountability would be pursued under a zero-tolerance principle.



The police held a national command meeting and announced that they would mobilize all their capabilities to prevent violent protests.



[Lee Ho-young/Acting Chief of Police: "Physical threats to the judges, any assault on police officers will be regarded as a challenge to the rule of law, and we will respond decisively with the principle of immediate arrest and investigation."]



They also decided to investigate fake news and rumors that cause social chaos.



The Seoul city government announced safety measures, including closing major subway entrances and conducting non-stop operations depending on the situation of gatherings.



[Oh Se-hoon/Mayor of Seoul: "I promise to prioritize the safety of citizens in any situation and to do my best in safety management in cooperation with the police."]



Additionally, they will increase personnel for crowd safety management and operate on-site medical stations in areas like Gwanghwamun.



This is KBS News reporter Hyun Ye-seul.



