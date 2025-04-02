News 9

PM urges to accept court's ruling

입력 2025.04.02 (23:55)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Acting President Han Duck-soo emphasized the importance of accepting any decision that comes out, urging for compliance.

He also requested the political sphere to refrain from provocative remarks.

The police announced that they would mobilize all their capabilities to prevent violent protests.

Reporter Hyun Ye-seul has the details.

[Report]

Acting President Han Duck-soo, who convened heads of law enforcement agencies, repeatedly emphasized the need for 'compliance' with the results of the impeachment trial.

[Han Duck-soo/Acting President: "Regardless of the decision made, we must calmly and coolly accept the results in accordance with the principles of the rule of law."]

He also urged the political sphere to adopt a 'responsible attitude.'

"It is time to prioritize the stability and survival of the community over political advantages or disadvantages," he stressed.

[Han Duck-soo/Acting President: "I earnestly request that you refrain from remarks that could provoke or incite illegal protests and violence."]

He stated that illegal and violent acts would not be tolerated and that accountability would be pursued under a zero-tolerance principle.

The police held a national command meeting and announced that they would mobilize all their capabilities to prevent violent protests.

[Lee Ho-young/Acting Chief of Police: "Physical threats to the judges, any assault on police officers will be regarded as a challenge to the rule of law, and we will respond decisively with the principle of immediate arrest and investigation."]

They also decided to investigate fake news and rumors that cause social chaos.

The Seoul city government announced safety measures, including closing major subway entrances and conducting non-stop operations depending on the situation of gatherings.

[Oh Se-hoon/Mayor of Seoul: "I promise to prioritize the safety of citizens in any situation and to do my best in safety management in cooperation with the police."]

Additionally, they will increase personnel for crowd safety management and operate on-site medical stations in areas like Gwanghwamun.

This is KBS News reporter Hyun Ye-seul.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • PM urges to accept court's ruling
    • 입력 2025-04-02 23:55:40
    News 9
[Anchor]

Acting President Han Duck-soo emphasized the importance of accepting any decision that comes out, urging for compliance.

He also requested the political sphere to refrain from provocative remarks.

The police announced that they would mobilize all their capabilities to prevent violent protests.

Reporter Hyun Ye-seul has the details.

[Report]

Acting President Han Duck-soo, who convened heads of law enforcement agencies, repeatedly emphasized the need for 'compliance' with the results of the impeachment trial.

[Han Duck-soo/Acting President: "Regardless of the decision made, we must calmly and coolly accept the results in accordance with the principles of the rule of law."]

He also urged the political sphere to adopt a 'responsible attitude.'

"It is time to prioritize the stability and survival of the community over political advantages or disadvantages," he stressed.

[Han Duck-soo/Acting President: "I earnestly request that you refrain from remarks that could provoke or incite illegal protests and violence."]

He stated that illegal and violent acts would not be tolerated and that accountability would be pursued under a zero-tolerance principle.

The police held a national command meeting and announced that they would mobilize all their capabilities to prevent violent protests.

[Lee Ho-young/Acting Chief of Police: "Physical threats to the judges, any assault on police officers will be regarded as a challenge to the rule of law, and we will respond decisively with the principle of immediate arrest and investigation."]

They also decided to investigate fake news and rumors that cause social chaos.

The Seoul city government announced safety measures, including closing major subway entrances and conducting non-stop operations depending on the situation of gatherings.

[Oh Se-hoon/Mayor of Seoul: "I promise to prioritize the safety of citizens in any situation and to do my best in safety management in cooperation with the police."]

Additionally, they will increase personnel for crowd safety management and operate on-site medical stations in areas like Gwanghwamun.

This is KBS News reporter Hyun Ye-seul.
현예슬
현예슬 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

전남 담양군수 재선거, 혁신당 정철원 당선…<br>“정치혁신 하라는 준엄한 명령”

전남 담양군수 재선거, 혁신당 정철원 당선…“정치혁신 하라는 준엄한 명령”
윤 탄핵 선고 하루 앞으로…최종 결정문 작성 매진

윤 탄핵 선고 하루 앞으로…최종 결정문 작성 매진
야 “만장일치 인용해야”…<br>이재명 “승복은 윤석열이”

야 “만장일치 인용해야”…이재명 “승복은 윤석열이”
여 “윤 대통령 조속 복귀해야” …“이재명 국민 무시”

여 “윤 대통령 조속 복귀해야” …“이재명 국민 무시”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.