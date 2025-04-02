News 9

Growing interest in “well-dying”

[Anchor]

As the elderly population rapidly increases, there is growing interest in 'well-dying', or a dignified death.

What do the elderly think about a dignified death?

They responded that it means ending life without pain (85.4%), with family (76.8%), and at home (53.9%). (2023 Elderly Status Survey)

However, the reality is quite different.

The majority end their lives in pain in hospitals.

The rate of deaths in hospitals is the highest among OECD countries.

The percentage of those who die at home is only 14%. (Health Insurance Corporation, '2023 Analysis of Long-Term Care Deaths and Benefit Utilization in the Year Before Death')

While there are services where doctors and nurses visit homes to provide end-of-life care, its foundation is still significantly lacking.

Reporter Hong Seong-hee has the story.

[Report]

Last year, Ms. Woo Hyo-soon’s mother passed away at home at the age of ninety-four.

She suffered from severe shoulder pain but did not want to be hospitalized and wished to spend her last days at home.

[Woo Hyo-soon/Guardian: "I love my mom, but I didn't want to prolong her period of pain."]

Ms. Woo prepared for her mother’s end-of-life by placing a medical bed at home and decorating the surroundings with her mother’s photos.

[Woo Hyo-soon/Guardian: "I asked for her forgiveness, and she said, 'You did really well, and if I did anything wrong, please forgive me.' That was the best gift my mom gave me."]

Her mother’s home death was made possible thanks to home medical services.

Doctors and nurses visited to alleviate pain and provide care for bedsores, offering 'end-of-life care'.

While it is common to conduct autopsies when someone dies at home, they also prepared a doctor's note to bypass the autopsy.

[Um Min-jeong/Nurse, Incheon Peace Medical Welfare Cooperative: "We start with how to disinfect bedsores and apply products, providing education while moving forward together."]

The trial home medical program has high satisfaction but is still in its infancy.

Due to low medical charges, there are few hospitals willing to participate, and those providing end-of-life care are rare.

[Kim Dae-kyun/Director, Incheon St. Mary’s Hospital Regional Hospice Center: "(At the end of life) there are not only physical pains but also many needs for care. So unless there is a revolutionary change in thinking to reduce the burden of caregiving, the place of death will inevitably be a medical institution..."]

There are calls to add end-of-life nursing items to the long-term care insurance for the elderly so that more people can benefit.

This is KBS News, Hong Seong-hee.

