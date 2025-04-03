Bill for COVID-19 vaccine damages
The 'Special Act on Vaccine Damage Compensation' bill was passed in a National Assembly plenary session today (Apr. 2), which prepares compensation and support measures for those who suffer damage after receiving the COVID-19 vaccination.
The special bill includes provisions to broadly recognize the causal relationship between COVID-19 vaccinations and the occurrence of diseases, thereby expanding the scope of compensation.
Additionally, it mandates the establishment of a 'COVID-19 Vaccination Damage Compensation Committee' to review and decide on compensation matters.
