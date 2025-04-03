1-ton cocaine transport seized

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A foreign cargo ship that entered a small port in Gangneung, Gangwon Province, has been found to contain approximately 1 ton of suspected drugs.



This is the largest amount ever seized in domestic crackdowns, enough for millions of doses.



Reporter Jung Sang-bin has the story.



[Report]



The Coast Guard began a focused search on the docked vessel.



As they tore open the plastic packaging, a white substance was revealed.



[“The packaging is incredibly sturdy.”]



A preliminary drug test showed a positive reading for cocaine.



[“Cocaine reaction! Positive for cocaine!”]



The suspected cocaine was found in a Norwegian cargo ship weighing 32,000 tons.



When it entered the port in the early morning, it reported that it had no cargo, but this was different from the information the coast guard had gathered.



[Hong Deok-pyo/Head of Public Relations, Donghae Regional Coast Guard: “We received information through cooperation with the FBI that carrier suspected of carrying drugs was entering Korean waters.”]



The amount detected this time is estimated to be over 1 ton, consisting of more than 50 boxes weighing 20 kg each.



If the contents are confirmed to be cocaine, it is reported to be the largest scale of smuggling ever detected in Korea, enough to be used by millions simultaneously.



The suspected cocaine was reportedly found in the ship's engine room storage.



The vessel departed from Mexico in early January, passing through Ecuador, Panama, and China before arriving in Korea.



[Lee Yoon-ho/Chair Professor, Department of Police Studies, Korea Cyber University: “Small ports have lower search equipment, personnel, and expertise compared to major ports, which reduces the risk of being caught for drug smuggling.”]



The coast guard and customs plan to investigate the 20 crew members on board to determine the source and distribution route of the substance.



This is KBS News, Jung Sang-bin.



