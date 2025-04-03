News 9

1-ton cocaine transport seized

입력 2025.04.03 (00:16)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

A foreign cargo ship that entered a small port in Gangneung, Gangwon Province, has been found to contain approximately 1 ton of suspected drugs.

This is the largest amount ever seized in domestic crackdowns, enough for millions of doses.

Reporter Jung Sang-bin has the story.

[Report]

The Coast Guard began a focused search on the docked vessel.

As they tore open the plastic packaging, a white substance was revealed.

[“The packaging is incredibly sturdy.”]

A preliminary drug test showed a positive reading for cocaine.

[“Cocaine reaction! Positive for cocaine!”]

The suspected cocaine was found in a Norwegian cargo ship weighing 32,000 tons.

When it entered the port in the early morning, it reported that it had no cargo, but this was different from the information the coast guard had gathered.

[Hong Deok-pyo/Head of Public Relations, Donghae Regional Coast Guard: “We received information through cooperation with the FBI that carrier suspected of carrying drugs was entering Korean waters.”]

The amount detected this time is estimated to be over 1 ton, consisting of more than 50 boxes weighing 20 kg each.

If the contents are confirmed to be cocaine, it is reported to be the largest scale of smuggling ever detected in Korea, enough to be used by millions simultaneously.

The suspected cocaine was reportedly found in the ship's engine room storage.

The vessel departed from Mexico in early January, passing through Ecuador, Panama, and China before arriving in Korea.

[Lee Yoon-ho/Chair Professor, Department of Police Studies, Korea Cyber University: “Small ports have lower search equipment, personnel, and expertise compared to major ports, which reduces the risk of being caught for drug smuggling.”]

The coast guard and customs plan to investigate the 20 crew members on board to determine the source and distribution route of the substance.

This is KBS News, Jung Sang-bin.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • 1-ton cocaine transport seized
    • 입력 2025-04-03 00:16:52
    News 9
[Anchor]

A foreign cargo ship that entered a small port in Gangneung, Gangwon Province, has been found to contain approximately 1 ton of suspected drugs.

This is the largest amount ever seized in domestic crackdowns, enough for millions of doses.

Reporter Jung Sang-bin has the story.

[Report]

The Coast Guard began a focused search on the docked vessel.

As they tore open the plastic packaging, a white substance was revealed.

[“The packaging is incredibly sturdy.”]

A preliminary drug test showed a positive reading for cocaine.

[“Cocaine reaction! Positive for cocaine!”]

The suspected cocaine was found in a Norwegian cargo ship weighing 32,000 tons.

When it entered the port in the early morning, it reported that it had no cargo, but this was different from the information the coast guard had gathered.

[Hong Deok-pyo/Head of Public Relations, Donghae Regional Coast Guard: “We received information through cooperation with the FBI that carrier suspected of carrying drugs was entering Korean waters.”]

The amount detected this time is estimated to be over 1 ton, consisting of more than 50 boxes weighing 20 kg each.

If the contents are confirmed to be cocaine, it is reported to be the largest scale of smuggling ever detected in Korea, enough to be used by millions simultaneously.

The suspected cocaine was reportedly found in the ship's engine room storage.

The vessel departed from Mexico in early January, passing through Ecuador, Panama, and China before arriving in Korea.

[Lee Yoon-ho/Chair Professor, Department of Police Studies, Korea Cyber University: “Small ports have lower search equipment, personnel, and expertise compared to major ports, which reduces the risk of being caught for drug smuggling.”]

The coast guard and customs plan to investigate the 20 crew members on board to determine the source and distribution route of the substance.

This is KBS News, Jung Sang-bin.
정상빈
정상빈 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

전남 담양군수 재선거, 혁신당 정철원 당선…<br>“정치혁신 하라는 준엄한 명령”

전남 담양군수 재선거, 혁신당 정철원 당선…“정치혁신 하라는 준엄한 명령”
윤 탄핵 선고 하루 앞으로…최종 결정문 작성 매진

윤 탄핵 선고 하루 앞으로…최종 결정문 작성 매진
야 “만장일치 인용해야”…<br>이재명 “승복은 윤석열이”

야 “만장일치 인용해야”…이재명 “승복은 윤석열이”
여 “윤 대통령 조속 복귀해야” …“이재명 국민 무시”

여 “윤 대통령 조속 복귀해야” …“이재명 국민 무시”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.