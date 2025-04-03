News 9

What is the situation in Sagaing?

[Anchor]

This is news about the strong earthquake in Myanmar.

KBS reporters dispatched to Mandalay have looked into the situation in the Sagaing region, which is the epicenter, located west of Mandalay.

The bridge connecting Sagaing to the outside is severely damaged, and making it difficult to assess casualties.

Reporter Lee Won-hee reports.

[Report]

The road is deeply gouged in the middle, and there are cracks and distortions everywhere.

Vehicles are lined up along the relatively good road.

This is the road leading to Sagaing, the epicenter of the 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar.

[Aung Myat Tun/Sagaing Relief Supplies Delivery Person: "I heard that Sagaing, being the epicenter, suffered severe damage. They need medical supplies, and because the weather is extremely hot, we are going to provide drinking water."]

The bridge connecting Sagaing to the outside has been broken in several places.

Sagaing is seen across the Irrawaddy River.

The hill in front of the temple has collapsed, and the pagoda has been damaged.

This area is about 10 km from the epicenter along the Irrawaddy River.

The area visible across the river is Sagaing State, which has suffered the most damage, but the exact scale of casualties is still unknown.

The Mandalay hospital, where residents are being treated, has also been cracked due to the earthquake.

Most patients are receiving treatment outside due to fears of aftershocks, even in the scorching heat exceeding 40 degrees.

The Myanmar military government has reported over 2,800 deaths, while local independent media has reported more than 3,700.

[Nyaing Chang Tun/Mandalay, Myanmar: "(A brick wall collapsed and hurt. people) But only emergency patients are treated inside the hospital, while those who are not serious are treated outside."]

The Mahamuni Temple, one of the three major Buddhist sanctuaries in Myanmar, has been directly hit.

A place where citizens prayed for safety has turned into ruins.

Today, residents continue their lives on the streets, standing in long lines to receive water and food, enduring difficult days.

[Anchor]

Now, let's connect to our reporters in Myanmar.

Lee Won-hee, the damage from the earthquake is truly devastating, and our compatriots in Mandalay are also worried.

What is the current situation?

[Report]

Yes, I am currently in front of a Korean restaurant in Mandalay, which is being used as a temporary shelter for our compatriots.

Since the earthquake, some homes have been damaged, and due to the fear of aftershocks, they have not been able to return home and have been staying here.

The Korean residents in Mandalay have decided to leave this place for Yangon early tomorrow morning.

This decision was made in accordance with the evacuation order from the Korean Embassy in Myanmar.

Since the earthquake on the 28th of last month, there have been over 300 aftershocks, both large and small, raising concerns about further collapses.

In particular, there is a forecast for heavy rain, and due to concerns about infectious diseases, they have decided to leave their homes.

Aftershocks exceeding magnitude 5.0 have occurred yesterday and today, prompting our reporters to evacuate from their accommodations.

The embassy has decided to personally escort the vehicles for the safety of the residents and will continue to operate this shelter for those who must stay due to unavoidable circumstances.

This has been Lee Won-hee from KBS News in Mandalay, Myanmar.

