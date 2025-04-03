News 9

Game changing “manned-unmanned teaming”

입력 2025.04.03 (00:35)

[Anchor]

The combined system of manned and unmanned vehicles, including robots and drones, is expected to become a key means of determining the outcome of future wars.

We are accelerating our research and development efforts with the goal of ranking within the global top five within 15 years.

Reporter Yoon Jin has the details.

[Report]

In a location favorable for enemy ambush, we charge forward with rifle-shooting drones and multipurpose unmanned vehicles leading the way.

In narrow buildings that are vulnerable to attacks... robots enter first, followed by soldiers.

Operations involving both manned fighter jets and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Under the command of the fighter pilot, the unmanned vehicle flies through the enemy's air defense network to strike the target.

All of these are part of the 'manned-unmanned teaming' being developed domestically.

Amid a decline in military personnel resources, we can reduce friendly casualties by deploying unmanned weapons that operate alongside humans in dangerous areas.

Emerging as a game changer in future warfare, countries are engaged in fierce competition for development.

Leading the way is the United States, which has been making concentrated investments since the 2000s.

Currently, we rank fifth in ground unmanned systems, ninth in maritime unmanned systems, and eighth in aerial unmanned systems. The government aims to enter the top five in unmanned systems by 2040, planning to invest over 200 billion won annually in research and development.

Domestic defense companies are also accelerating their efforts.

In the sky, multipurpose drones and unmanned combat aerial veicles are being developed, while on the ground, multipurpose unmanned vehicles and walking robots are in progress, along with unmanned surface vessels capable of reconnaissance and attack in maritime environments.

[Yoon Il-woong/Senior Researcher, Defense Technology Promotion Institute: "We need to secure foundational technologies such as the common architecture (design standards) for the Korean-style manned-unmanned teamed combat system and develop core technologies and weapon systems based on this."]

As the manned-unmanned teaming system requires rapid testing and application alongside advanced technology development, the establishment of a close collaboration ecosystem of private, public and military efforts and an industry-academia collaboration is being evaluated as a key factor for success.

This is Yoon Jin from KBS News.

