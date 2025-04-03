One day before the tariff hits

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Amid uncertainty over the United States' upcoming announcement, our companies are proceeding with their scheduled export shipments to the U.S. for now.



When the goods arrive in the U.S., they will be subject to high tariffs.



Reporter Hanuri covered the last export site before the tariffs are imposed.



[Report]



At the Pyeongtaek Port export dock, our companies' cars are being loaded onto ships, and they will arrive in the U.S. in about 40 days.



There is a reason for the concentrated loading of goods this week.



[Dock Official: "This ship is going to the East Coast of the U.S., arriving this afternoon with about 620 units loaded...."]



This is the last departure before the U.S. tariff announcement.



So far, the tariff on cars has been 0%, but by the time these cars arrive in the U.S., they will have to face new tariffs.



Starting from the 3rd, a 25% tariff on cars will be imposed, and if we consider a reciprocal tariff of 20%, it means entering the U.S. with a total tariff burden of 45%.



Until the production volume from U.S. factories can replace it, the export car prices will need to be raised to make financial sense.



[Chung Eui-sun/Chairman of Hyundai Motor Group/Mar. 26: "I believe that the period after April 2nd will be very important."]



Naturally, we must brace for a decrease in sales and exports.



There are forecasts that even a 20% tariff would lead to a 19% decrease in operating profit for Hyundai and Kia.



The automotive parts that must also go to the U.S. are in a frustrating situation.



Last year, the automotive parts market reached 12 trillion won in exports to the U.S.



[Automotive Parts Company Employee: "If something that costs 100 won becomes 125 won, it could be difficult to compete."]



Other export powerhouse items are facing a 'double whammy.'



Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, which are building semiconductor plants in the U.S. with promises of subsidy support, are at risk of facing both the elimination of subsidies and tariffs.



The struggling steel and battery industries are also concerned about additional tariff burdens.



This is Hanuri from KBS News.



