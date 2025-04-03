Gov't-med students tug of war

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As students at all 40 medical schools across the country started the re-registration process, the return rate reached 97%.



However, the student organization for medical students is protesting, claiming that the actual class participation rate is in the 3% range, and classrooms remain mostly empty.



Reporter Kim Ha-eun has the details.



[Report]



At a medical school in Seoul, it is understood that all students have completed their registration.



However, the classrooms and hallways are still silent.



Medical classes have yet to find their footing.



[Medical Student/Voice Altered: "(Are you attending classes right now?) No. I'm scheduled to go to the military, so I don't know much."]



According to the Ministry of Education's announcement on the return status of the 40 medical schools, the return rate for medical students nationwide is 97%.



Even the students from Inje University, who had the lowest return rate at 24%, have all returned after the announcement of return statuses across the country, confirming the trend of student returns across all 40 medical schools.



However, it is too early to be optimistic about the situation.



The medical student organization, the Korean Medical Student Association, immediately released a counterargument based on a survey of 15 medical schools, stating that the actual attendance rate is only 3.8%.



[Lee Seon-woo/Chairman of the Emergency Response Committee of the Korean Medical Student Association: "We can see that registration was completed due to pressures such as coercive meetings or endless text messages. It is hard to say that the students' concerns and despair regarding the medical policies of Yoon Suk Yeol's administration have disappeared...."]



They stated that 'registration' on paper and actual 'class participation' are different, and the direction of the medical student association has converged on 'battle'.



There are still opinions among medical students about continuing collective action.



The Ministry of Education suggested that the survey by the medical student association may have been conducted under pressure, and predicted that class participation rates would increase over time.



This is KBS News, Kim Ha-eun.



